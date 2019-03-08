Advanced search

All you need to know about The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser at The Maltings in Ely

PUBLISHED: 16:22 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 17 October 2019

Friends Elizabeth Robertson and Margaret Dooling have organised The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK. The event takes place at The Maltings on Saturday November 30 and will be opened by the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Friends Elizabeth Robertson and Margaret Dooling have organised The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK. The event takes place at The Maltings on Saturday November 30 and will be opened by the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Bargain Hunt favourite David Palmer is the main attraction of a fundraiser at The Maltings that will see the Ely regular lead a charity auction.

Bargain Hunt favourite David Palmer is the main attraction of The Really Big Bash for Charity, which takes place at The Maltings in Ely on November 30. Picture: ARCHANT.

Elizabeth Robertson, Margaret Dooling and friends came up with The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK.

Before entertainment from singer Kathryn Buck, magician/mind reader Dean Odell and DJ Simon Bradley, the bash will be opened by Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse.

There will also be an auction with Bargain Hunt's David Palmer - who began auctioning in 1982 and has featured in BBC shows Flog it and Cash in the Attic, as well as travelling 40,000 miles a year to attend various auctions.

Palmer has visited Cambridgeshire in recent times, first appearing at The Maltings in Ely in 2013 before speaking at a special event in Emneth earlier this year.

The event, which includes a dinner and raffle, is being held at The Maltings on Saturday November 30.

Tickets, which cost £35 per person, are available from the Cancer Research Shop, High Street, Ely or by calling Elizabeth on 07842 165417 or Margaret on 07837 775597.

