All you need to know about The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser at The Maltings in Ely
PUBLISHED: 16:22 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 17 October 2019
Archant
Bargain Hunt favourite David Palmer is the main attraction of a fundraiser at The Maltings that will see the Ely regular lead a charity auction.
Elizabeth Robertson, Margaret Dooling and friends came up with The Really Big Bash for Charity fundraiser as a way of raising money for Cancer Research UK and Myeloma UK.
Before entertainment from singer Kathryn Buck, magician/mind reader Dean Odell and DJ Simon Bradley, the bash will be opened by Mayor of Ely Councillor Mike Rouse.
You may also want to watch:
There will also be an auction with Bargain Hunt's David Palmer - who began auctioning in 1982 and has featured in BBC shows Flog it and Cash in the Attic, as well as travelling 40,000 miles a year to attend various auctions.
Palmer has visited Cambridgeshire in recent times, first appearing at The Maltings in Ely in 2013 before speaking at a special event in Emneth earlier this year.
The event, which includes a dinner and raffle, is being held at The Maltings on Saturday November 30.
Tickets, which cost £35 per person, are available from the Cancer Research Shop, High Street, Ely or by calling Elizabeth on 07842 165417 or Margaret on 07837 775597.