Published: 3:15 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM July 23, 2021

Barclays Bank on Broad Street, March, closes its doors for the last time today (July 23), becoming the third Fenland branch to shut in two years.

Customers will now have to find alternative banking methods.

However, banking provisions are available to Barclays customers at post office branches nearby.

The nearest post offices to the closing branch are:

March PO, 29-31 Broad Steet, March, PE15 8TP

Wisbech Road PO, 125 Wisbech Road, March, PE15 8ET

Wimblington PO, 2 Norfolk Street, Wimblington, March, PE15 0QA

The post office inside this Tesco Express is one alternative banking provision available to customers from Barclays. Picture: Steve Williams. - Credit: Archant

The post offices offer banking services – including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks.

Ruth Buckley-Salmon, Research Officer for The National Federation of SubPostmasters, said: “Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street and in order to cut costs and increase their profits.”