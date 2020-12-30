Advanced search

Man, 23, banned from EVERY shop in Cambridge after stealing designer coats and jars of honey

PUBLISHED: 14:56 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 30 December 2019

Jamie Williams (pictured) is banned from every single shop in Cambridge after he was convicted of shoplifting.

Jamie Williams (pictured) is banned from every single shop in Cambridge after he was convicted of shoplifting. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

A man has been banned from every shop in Cambridge after he was caught stealing designer coats and jars of honey.

Jamie Williams went on a stealing spree this month, carrying our numerous thefts from a number of shops throughout the city.

The 23-year-old, of no fixed abode, was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prevents him from entering shops within boundary of the M11, A11 and A14.

Williams was given the order at Cambridge Magistrates' Court on December 20 where he was sentenced to 28 weeks in prison.

He pleaded guilty to stealing six coats worth more than £1,000 on December 3 and six jars of honey worth more than £700 on December 11, plus another 10 offences.

PC Leanne Robinson said: "Williams has committed numerous thefts from shops across the city. The recent action from the courts demonstrates how serious his offending has been.

"We hope the CBO gives city retailers some much needed respite and Williams the opportunity to get the support he requires."

Williams is also not to enter the city within the boundary of Chesterton Road, Elizabeth Way, East Road, The Fen Causeway, Newnham Road, Queen's Road, Northampton Street and Chesterton Lane except to attend pre-arranged appointments.

