Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D Google Maps / Earth 3D

A woman has been banned from driving for three years after she was caught three times over the limit mounting the pavement and grass verges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paula Smith was spotted by a member of the public driving on the pavement and narrowly avoiding oncoming vehicles between Ely and Little Downham on June 6.

Ms Smith was caught up by Cambridgeshire Police traffic officers who stopped her as she arrived home in Lawns Crescent in Little Downham.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit breathalysed the 55-year-old and she blew 93ugs, three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Smith pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 11) and was handed a community order.

You may also want to watch:

She was disqualified from driving for three years and was ordered to pay £250 in costs.

PC Steph Corletto, who investigated this case, said: "When Smith made the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink drive limit, she risked not only her own life but the lives of all the innocent people around her.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt on this occasion but her lapse of judgement could easily have had fatal consequences.

"There is simply no excuse for drink driving and I hope the sentencing acts as a deterrent to those who become tempted to make the same poor decision while under the influence."

Those who wish to report drink or drug driving are asked to call 0800 032 0845, Cambs Cops' 24/7 service which allows members of the public to help tackle road crime.

For more information about drink driving and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving