Advanced search

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

PUBLISHED: 11:31 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 12 September 2019

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

Google Maps / Earth 3D

A woman has been banned from driving for three years after she was caught three times over the limit mounting the pavement and grass verges.

Paula Smith was spotted by a member of the public driving on the pavement and narrowly avoiding oncoming vehicles between Ely and Little Downham on June 6.

Ms Smith was caught up by Cambridgeshire Police traffic officers who stopped her as she arrived home in Lawns Crescent in Little Downham.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Police Unit breathalysed the 55-year-old and she blew 93ugs, three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Smith pleaded guilty to drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (September 11) and was handed a community order.

You may also want to watch:

She was disqualified from driving for three years and was ordered to pay £250 in costs.

PC Steph Corletto, who investigated this case, said: "When Smith made the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel while almost three times the legal drink drive limit, she risked not only her own life but the lives of all the innocent people around her.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt on this occasion but her lapse of judgement could easily have had fatal consequences.

"There is simply no excuse for drink driving and I hope the sentencing acts as a deterrent to those who become tempted to make the same poor decision while under the influence."

Those who wish to report drink or drug driving are asked to call 0800 032 0845, Cambs Cops' 24/7 service which allows members of the public to help tackle road crime.

For more information about drink driving and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Most Read

Wetherspoon confirms it is to open in Ely - St Mary’s Street to be the venue

Wetherspoon will oipen in this Grade II listed former boarding house for King's Ely students subject to planning consent. Picture; GOOGLE

Five remaining community waste recycling centres - in Soham, Ely, Cheveley and Chippenham - set to be closed by East Cambs Council

WRONG:Video tapes put into the dry recycling bin. Picrture; EAST CAMBS COUN CIL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Drugs inside a kinder egg and cash found on a suspected county lines drug dealer arrested in Ely. Picture; CAMBS COPS

County council trading arm This Land says 550 homes for Soham on track - but new report reveals growing list of financial pressures

Soham Eastern Gateway: The development will provide up to 575 homes, including affordable housing, as well as a new GP surgery, commercial spaces, a nursery, and open, green and play spaces for all Soham residents. Images are from a YouTuibe 'fly through' created by This Land Ltd. Picture; THIS LAND LTD

Latest from the Ely Standard

Skydivers freefalling at 120mph in near miss with RAF Lakenheath fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield

Two skydivers, freefalling at 120mph, had a lucky escape when they almost collided with two US fighter planes travelling at almost 350mph over Chatteris airfield. Picture: CHATTERIS AIRFIELD FACEBOOK/EDP.

Funding fears for Ely Christmas lights switch on – as still £6,000 in sponsorship needed

Funding fears for Ely Christmas lights switch on  as still £6,000 in sponsorship needed. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman three times over legal alcohol limit banned from driving after mounting the pavement and grass verges in Ely

Paula Smith of Little Downham has been banned from driving after being three times over the legal alcohol limit. Picture: Google Maps / Earth 3D

Family fun open day at charity farm in Cambridgeshire

The 18-acre Prospects Trust at Snakehall Farm, based in Reach, will hold the family fun day this Saturday (September 14) . Picture: PROSPECTS FARM

BARE KNUCKLE BOXING: Tyler Goodjohn ready to rule the world

Tyler Goodjohn fights for a world title on Saturday. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists