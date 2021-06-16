Published: 3:15 PM June 16, 2021

Cambridgeshire couple Debbie and Andy Cockayne have had planning permission granted to build a glamping site on Bank House Meadows in the Fens, which they hope will boost tourism and the local economy. - Credit: BANK HOUSE MEADOWS

A couple who founded a healthcare marketing and events company in Ely hope to open their own glamping site in Marshland St James, having been given the green light from planners.

Andy and Debbie Cockayne, who founded Page Medical six years ago, aim for Bank House Meadows at Middle Drove to be open for business in spring 2022.

The pair had been considering a move for some time and were already exploring properties in different areas in and around East Anglia.

The couple's initial idea, inspired by the growing popularity of staycations, was to buy a property with land to allow the construction of an office.

However, this led to the purchase of a previously family-run farmhouse in the Fens in July 2020.

The original plan was to construct yurts in the meadow but, after Andy attended The Glamping Show in Warwickshire and met the owners of Black Sheep, a shepherd's huts idea came to fruition.

The couple say "the meadows that came with the house offer a unique opportunity to experience nature on the doorstep whilst enjoying the big skies of the fens.

Andy added: “It feels as if we have been steered down this path, from not being sure what we wanted, to naturally coming out with what we feel is the best possible outcome."

The big skies of the Fens on the river running alongside Bank House Meadows - Credit: BANK HOUSE MEADOWS

He added that the aim is to employ groundskeepers, cleaners and other staff to facilitate the running of the site.

They say they will also use local suppliers for construction materials and ongoing maintenance.

The site, which covers two acres of Norfolk farmland, will initially consist of three huts made by local manufacturer Blacksheep Shepherd Huts.

There are plans for an additional two to be built at a later stage.

In 2019, Page Medical Communications Ltd was crowned Small Business of the Year at the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards. - Credit: ARCHANT

Earlier this year, the team at Page Medical Communications Ltd took on a 10-day charity challenge to raise money to provide equipment for schools in Tanzania.

In 2019, Page Medical Communications Ltd was crowned Small Business of the Year at the Ely Standard East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

For more information about Page Medical, visit the company wesbite.



