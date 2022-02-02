'Popular’ band to perform in Ely later this month
- Credit: Max Headroom
A ‘popular’ local band with experienced musicians who have played all over the country will be performing in Ely later this month.
Max Headroom will be at The Kings Arms pub in the city during the evening of February 12.
A spokesperson said: “Regardless of individuals' music taste, the band are always guaranteed to raise a smile and get your feet moving with their high energy performance.
“They’re known for taking on any request you throw at them.”
During the evening, Max Headroom will be performing 90’s and 00’s hits from bands such as Oasis, Stereophonics, Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers and Artic Monkeys.
“One of the band members even made it to the Royal Albert Hall, but they don’t talk about that,” said the spokesperson.
“So, come on down, grab a drink and let the music play. This is surely a good time not to be missed!”
Most Read
- 1 New garden room, kitchen and pizza oven after pub's £280k revamp
- 2 Family run gift shop to close later this month
- 3 Man admits assault that left victim in 'critical condition'
- 4 Woman denies stealing printer cartridges and will face trial
- 5 Aled Jones MBE talks Ely concert: 'It'll be very emotional'
- 6 Burglary trio caught red-handed with stolen safe in car
- 7 Family's £500,000 fundraiser for inspirational teacher with rare condition
- 8 Man caught with machete down his trousers
- 9 The 2022 Tesco due in Chatteris is the delayed 2015 service
- 10 Seven down and one, finally, to go in delayed £100,000 Cambs homes
Max Headroom’s performance will start at 9pm. Entry is free.