Max Headroom (pictured) will be performing at The Kings Arms pub in Ely at 9pm on February 12. - Credit: Max Headroom

A ‘popular’ local band with experienced musicians who have played all over the country will be performing in Ely later this month.

Max Headroom will be at The Kings Arms pub in the city during the evening of February 12.

A spokesperson said: “Regardless of individuals' music taste, the band are always guaranteed to raise a smile and get your feet moving with their high energy performance.

“They’re known for taking on any request you throw at them.”

During the evening, Max Headroom will be performing 90’s and 00’s hits from bands such as Oasis, Stereophonics, Kaiser Chiefs, The Killers and Artic Monkeys.

“One of the band members even made it to the Royal Albert Hall, but they don’t talk about that,” said the spokesperson.

“So, come on down, grab a drink and let the music play. This is surely a good time not to be missed!”

Max Headroom’s performance will start at 9pm. Entry is free.