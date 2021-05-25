Published: 3:38 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 3:40 PM May 25, 2021

Michael Harrison, headteacher of St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, is leaving the school at the end of the week after 16 years in Soham. - Credit: Supplied

A departing headteacher had a “bath to remember” in a tub full of baked beans after teaching in an east Cambridgeshire town for 16 years.

Michael Harrison will leave St Andrew’s CofE Primary School this week after teaching in Soham since 2005, working with hundreds of pupils over the years.

The school’s parent-teacher association (PTA) organised a cash collection for their “beloved” Mr Harrison, with just one minor catch, he’d have the bath in baked beans.

Joining him in the tub was church reverend Eleanor Whalley, with the pair raising more than £2,000 and generating donations to Ely Food Bank.

Ahead of the event, a PTA spokesperson said: “We’ve all got teachers that we remember from our time in school. Good or bad - we still remember them.

Michael Harrison, headteacher of St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, is leaving the school at the end of the week after 16 years in Soham. - Credit: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

“Well pupils of St Andrew’s C of E Primary School are no different. Our beloved headteacher Mr Harrison is leaving us this term.

“He came to work at St Andrews after working at The Weatheralls Primary School, meaning he has taught in Soham for 16 years.

“So, for Mr Harrison’s final PTA fundraising event, he will be having a bath… with a twist.

“Pupils at St Andrew’s C of E Primary School have been voting all week by donating coins into a double-sided collection box – one side labelled BEANS and the other side labelled CUSTARD.

“For every tin of beans used, we will make a like-for-like donation to our local food bank.

“Although the monetary voting at school has ended, you can still help raise money for St Andrew’s PTA by donating to our JustGiving page.

“If you knew Mr Harrison from The Weatheralls, St Andrew’s or maybe you are a neighbour of his and would like to leave a message of gratitude, support or even share a memory you have of him, we would love to be able to pass these onto him for you.

“We would really appreciate if you could leave donation to St Andrews PTA in his memory as well.

“Mr Harrison is an AWESOME Head Teacher, and we wish him all the best for the future. Let’s show Mr Harrison how grateful we are to him for his 16 years of service to Soham.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/st-andrews-ptabvc