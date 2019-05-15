Bacon butties raise cash for charity at Stretham Bowls Club

A popular monthly bacon butty morning held at Stretham Bowls Club has raised more than £1000 for charity.

The cheque was presented to the Alzheimer's Society by club president Dave Cousins.

The money raised was the third donation for the society, after more than £2550 has been handed over so far.

Ian Stewart, bowls club treasurer, said: "The majority of these funds were raised via our 'bacon butty' mornings held at the club in Short Road, Stretham, on the second Monday of each month.

"Everyone is welcome to attend."

The Alzheimer's Society is a UK charity that campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia.

Many of the 25,000 members have personal experience of dementia, as carers, health professionals or people with dementia themselves.

It is one of the UK's biggest killers, with someone developing the condition every three minutes.

There's currently no cure.