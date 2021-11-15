Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club along with helpers from Ely litter pickers group weeded and tidied Back Hill Garden. - Credit: Ely Hereward Rotary Club

Back Hill Garden, located at the corner of Broad Street and Back Hill in Ely is looking much better after a ‘touch of post-lockdown TLC’.

Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club, along with helpers of all ages from the Ely litter pickers group spent their Saturday morning (November 13) weeding and tidying up the site.

A spokesperson said: “People will now be able to see the winter flowering shrubs and the spring bulbs coming through.”

The garden was created using money donated from the Tesco Community Fund, and set up and maintained by the Hereward Rotary Club.

Even though the garden is looking better than it was, members say that it is still an ongoing project.

If you’d like to get involved and help look after this corner of Ely, please contact the club via Christine Gascoigne at cmgascoigne@btinternet.com.

Alternatively, you can message the club’s Facebook page.

Members of the Ely Hereward Rotary Club along with helpers from Ely litter pickers group weeded and tidied Back Hill Garden. - Credit: Ely Hereward Rotary Club



