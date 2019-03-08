Prizes announced for Babylon ARTS Summer Open Exhibition

Ely On-Par Fireworks working alongside Spotted in Ely are sponsoring the prizes for this year�s Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition Archant

Ely On-Par Fireworks is sponsoring the prizes for this year's Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition - and the deadline for entries is Friday June 14.

Caroline Cawley, gallery director, said: "Open to amateur and professional artists over 16, our annual exhibition transforms the riverside gallery, filling our space with contemporary artwork hung floor to ceiling.

"Babylon ARTS is looking for fresh, exciting work whether they are paintings, photographs, mixed media, ceramics, textiles…. it really is open.

"The work is judged solely on the quality of the entry. With over 4,000 visitors to the show last year it's a great opportunity to for artists and makers to display (and sell) their work in our professional gallery setting.

This year there is a £200 cash prize for best in show with a £100 voucher for art materials for best newcomer (first time entrant).

There is an entry fee but if your work is not selected all the entry fees go to support the work the Babylon ARTS charity.

To download an entry form visit www.babylonarts.org.uk or pick up at copy from the Babylon Gallery or from Tindalls in Ely.