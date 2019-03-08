Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Prizes announced for Babylon ARTS Summer Open Exhibition

PUBLISHED: 10:08 01 June 2019

Ely On-Par Fireworks working alongside Spotted in Ely are sponsoring the prizes for this year�s Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition

Ely On-Par Fireworks working alongside Spotted in Ely are sponsoring the prizes for this year�s Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition

Archant

Ely On-Par Fireworks is sponsoring the prizes for this year's Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition - and the deadline for entries is Friday June 14.

Caroline Cawley, gallery director, said: "Open to amateur and professional artists over 16, our annual exhibition transforms the riverside gallery, filling our space with contemporary artwork hung floor to ceiling.

"Babylon ARTS is looking for fresh, exciting work whether they are paintings, photographs, mixed media, ceramics, textiles…. it really is open.

You may also want to watch:

"The work is judged solely on the quality of the entry. With over 4,000 visitors to the show last year it's a great opportunity to for artists and makers to display (and sell) their work in our professional gallery setting.

This year there is a £200 cash prize for best in show with a £100 voucher for art materials for best newcomer (first time entrant).

There is an entry fee but if your work is not selected all the entry fees go to support the work the Babylon ARTS charity.

To download an entry form visit www.babylonarts.org.uk or pick up at copy from the Babylon Gallery or from Tindalls in Ely.

Most Read

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Ely family of one-year-old with leukemia call for lifesaving stem cell donors

The family one-year-old Alfie Webb from Ely who has leukemia is calling for people to sign up as potential stem cell donors as they desperately search for a match to save his life. Picture: Anthony Nolan.

Former Ely Cathedral assistant organist admits child sex offences

Scott Farrell, a former Ely Cathedral assistant organist, has admitted committing sexual offences against children. Picture: TWITTER.

Burglar jailed after stealing from a dead woman’s house in Soham

Carl Scarrow was caught stealing from a woman’s house less than two weeks after she had died. He had socks over his hands to enter the property. He stole five remotes and a video camera. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled ‘KIDS’

Paedophile with 3,000 indecent images of children caught by his partner after finding folder on laptop labelled KIDS. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver miraculously uninjured after car flies through telegraph pole and fences ‘at speed’ before coming to standstill in business yard

Shockingly no one � including the driver � was injured in this crash at Black Bank Road between Little Downham and Littleport. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Smart new team charity shirts for Witchford Colts youngsters

Parents of Witchford Colts under 11s blue team fundraised for a new training top while helping a local animal charity. Picture: COLTS.

Prizes announced for Babylon ARTS Summer Open Exhibition

Ely On-Par Fireworks working alongside Spotted in Ely are sponsoring the prizes for this year�s Babylon Selected Summer Open Exhibition

Cycling: Ely members enjoy busy weekend

Cliff Loveday (pic Davey Jones)

Cost of Mayor Palmer’s office doubles in a year - from £149,000 to £325,000

Mayor James Palmer - with no election due for two years - shrugs off the criticism of recent appointments to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority

Couple start recruitment agency in Soham to help older people get into work

A couple from Soham have set up their own recruitment agency to help the older generation get into work. Denis Green and his wife Natasha decided to start Avocet Staffing earlier this year. Picture: FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists