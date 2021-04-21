News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

1963 Big Freeze weather diary inspired gallery's first exhibition post-lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:02 PM April 21, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM April 21, 2021
No Frost at Night (including Amber's sculptures)

The Babylon Gallery and gift shop, on Ely’s riverside, reopens on Friday April 23 with the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition. Amber's sculptures are pictured. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Five artworks created in response to a 1963 weather diary written by lifelong Soham resident Betty Mann form the first exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely as it re-opens post-lockdown on Friday April 23. 

Visitors to the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition - inspired by The Big Freeze of '63 - can expect to see variations on the winter landscape with abstract depictions of mist, frost, ice and snow.

The five artists presenting their work are:

Amber Lawrence - a sculptor, printmaker and installation artist, who has created a sculptural representation of the temperature data recorded by Betty Mann, from each day of the year in 1963

Eleanor Wood - an artist, who has produced a series of contemporary works on paper that respond abstractly to the age and feel of Betty Mann’s weather diary

Mari French - an abstract painter, who has created a series of nine mixed-media artworks responding to observations of winter through windows

Screenshot of No Frost at Night virtual tour.

The Babylon Gallery and gift shop, on Ely’s riverside, reopens on Friday April 23 with the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition. Screenshot of No Frost at Night virtual tour. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

You may also want to watch:

Mark Tamer - an experimental photographer, working with both analogue and digital mediums, is presenting a visual interpretation of 30 days in January 2021 from his own diary as he records his vestibular migraine attacks that impact his everyday life

Simon Nunn - a filmmaker who has contributed a video using archival footage of Soham and its surrounding fens landscape, combining past time festivities in the village with weather patterns shot digitally.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Dedicated' PCSO retires after 12 years amid force funding cuts
  2. 2 Outcry over new road which will pass through woodland
  3. 3 You can now watch Ely Cathedral’s rare Peregrine Falcons live 24/7
  1. 4 Tyler Goodjohn ready to enter lion's den in world title bid
  2. 5 Suspected paedophile, 61, arrested in front of thousands on live video
  3. 6 Letters: How could we afford 120 police officers for boat race?
  4. 7 Motorcycle firm gearing up to show off lockdown project
  5. 8 Government plans at-home tablet to 'stop the virus in its tracks'
  6. 9 Offensive graffiti: ‘Hate crimes have no place in Cambridgeshire’
  7. 10 Cheers! Busy first weekend back for pub post-lockdown

The exhibition has been curated by Sid White-Jones, as part of the Babylon Young Curators’ programme, in which young, aspiring creatives stage an exhibition with guidance from experienced mentors.

No Frost at Night exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely

No Frost at Night exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Young curator, Sid White-Jones, said: "I wouldn’t have believed back at the start of lockdown last year, that I’d later be given the chance to curate my own exhibition with the support of the Babylon ARTS’ team.

"I’ve really enjoyed the process and I can’t wait to see what people think of the exhibition.”

As well as being able to visit the exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in person, people can also explore No Frost at Night via a virtual tour.

Claire Somerville, chief executive at Babylon ARTS, said: "We wanted to make sure that even if we had further lockdowns due to Covid-19, our young curators would have the opportunity to install their exhibitions at the Babylon Gallery and that people would still be able to see them, even if only online.

"Happily, we can open the exhibition with our Covid secure measures in place from April 23, so people will have two ways to see the work.”

The exhibition runs until May 23. The virtual tour will be available for the year.

Visit babylonarts.org.uk for more information

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police raiding the suspected brothel in Histon Road, Cambridge, on April 14 

Three arrests after suspected brothel discovered

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Ely Oriental Groceries opens on Sunday, April 18 at Ely Market. 

Lockdown Easing

City’s first Asian grocery store coming to market place

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Roger Hickford

Cambridgeshire County Council | Exclusive

Bullying and insider trader claims pile up against former deputy leader

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Croylands, former vicarage under threat in Ely

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Fears for historic vicarage council fought to save

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus