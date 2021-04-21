Published: 12:02 PM April 21, 2021 Updated: 12:03 PM April 21, 2021

The Babylon Gallery and gift shop, on Ely’s riverside, reopens on Friday April 23 with the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition. Amber's sculptures are pictured. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Five artworks created in response to a 1963 weather diary written by lifelong Soham resident Betty Mann form the first exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely as it re-opens post-lockdown on Friday April 23.

Visitors to the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition - inspired by The Big Freeze of '63 - can expect to see variations on the winter landscape with abstract depictions of mist, frost, ice and snow.

The five artists presenting their work are:

Amber Lawrence - a sculptor, printmaker and installation artist, who has created a sculptural representation of the temperature data recorded by Betty Mann, from each day of the year in 1963

Eleanor Wood - an artist, who has produced a series of contemporary works on paper that respond abstractly to the age and feel of Betty Mann’s weather diary

Mari French - an abstract painter, who has created a series of nine mixed-media artworks responding to observations of winter through windows

The Babylon Gallery and gift shop, on Ely’s riverside, reopens on Friday April 23 with the 'No Frost at Night' exhibition. Screenshot of No Frost at Night virtual tour. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

You may also want to watch:

Mark Tamer - an experimental photographer, working with both analogue and digital mediums, is presenting a visual interpretation of 30 days in January 2021 from his own diary as he records his vestibular migraine attacks that impact his everyday life

Simon Nunn - a filmmaker who has contributed a video using archival footage of Soham and its surrounding fens landscape, combining past time festivities in the village with weather patterns shot digitally.

The exhibition has been curated by Sid White-Jones, as part of the Babylon Young Curators’ programme, in which young, aspiring creatives stage an exhibition with guidance from experienced mentors.

No Frost at Night exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Young curator, Sid White-Jones, said: "I wouldn’t have believed back at the start of lockdown last year, that I’d later be given the chance to curate my own exhibition with the support of the Babylon ARTS’ team.

"I’ve really enjoyed the process and I can’t wait to see what people think of the exhibition.”

As well as being able to visit the exhibition at the Babylon Gallery in person, people can also explore No Frost at Night via a virtual tour.

Claire Somerville, chief executive at Babylon ARTS, said: "We wanted to make sure that even if we had further lockdowns due to Covid-19, our young curators would have the opportunity to install their exhibitions at the Babylon Gallery and that people would still be able to see them, even if only online.

"Happily, we can open the exhibition with our Covid secure measures in place from April 23, so people will have two ways to see the work.”

The exhibition runs until May 23. The virtual tour will be available for the year.

Visit babylonarts.org.uk for more information