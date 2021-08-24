News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Art on show at gallery commemorates Ely boat race

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:01 PM August 24, 2021   
Painting on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project.

One of the paintings now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

Dozens of paintings and photos are now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of a local art project.  

All of the entries received for Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project are being showcased as part of their summer exhibition which will run until August 30.

The art project is an initiative to commemorate the holding of the Varsity Boat Race earlier this year.

Painting now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project.

One of the paintings now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

Michael Judkins, of Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: "Now that life is returning to greater normality, Hereward Rotary is getting back into a very interesting series of activities and events.

"The club's members now meet on a twice-monthly basis, one of which, with a guest speaker, is held in the restaurant at Ely Golf Club."

Visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org for more information.

Photo on display at Babylon Gallery as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project.

One of the photos on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

Photo on display at Babylon Gallery as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project.

Photo on display at Babylon Gallery as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

