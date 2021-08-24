Art on show at gallery commemorates Ely boat race

Gallery

Published: 1:01 PM August 24, 2021

One of the paintings now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

Dozens of paintings and photos are now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of a local art project.

All of the entries received for Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project are being showcased as part of their summer exhibition which will run until August 30.

The art project is an initiative to commemorate the holding of the Varsity Boat Race earlier this year.

One of the paintings now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS

Michael Judkins, of Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: "Now that life is returning to greater normality, Hereward Rotary is getting back into a very interesting series of activities and events.

"The club's members now meet on a twice-monthly basis, one of which, with a guest speaker, is held in the restaurant at Ely Golf Club."

You may also want to watch:

Visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org for more information.

One of the photos on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project. - Credit: MICHAEL JUDKINS