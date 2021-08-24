Gallery
Art on show at gallery commemorates Ely boat race
Dozens of paintings and photos are now on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely as part of a local art project.
All of the entries received for Ely Hereward Rotary Club’s Community Art Project are being showcased as part of their summer exhibition which will run until August 30.
The art project is an initiative to commemorate the holding of the Varsity Boat Race earlier this year.
Michael Judkins, of Ely Hereward Rotary Club, said: "Now that life is returning to greater normality, Hereward Rotary is getting back into a very interesting series of activities and events.
"The club's members now meet on a twice-monthly basis, one of which, with a guest speaker, is held in the restaurant at Ely Golf Club."
Visit www.rotaryclubely-hereward.org for more information.
