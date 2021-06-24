News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery hosts work of four artists inspired by the Fens

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:46 PM June 24, 2021   
Work by four local artists is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. 

Work by four local artists is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting an exhibition featuring the work of four artists inspired by the Fens.

‘Edge of the Fens’ features work that explores the light, line and texture of the Fens, as experienced by four local artists: Annie Brown, Ruth E Blundell, Di Cope and Annie Neild.

Running until July 11, visitors will see paintings on canvas and paper, felted works and drawings on fabric.

Annie Brown

Annie Brown's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely.

Annie Brown's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I relocated to the edge of the Cambridgeshire Fens in 2003 and taught myself to needle-felt, developing blending techniques, and using unconventional materials.

You may also want to watch:

"After an inspirational visit to Woolfest, Cumbria, hand-dyeing the wool became part of my practice.

"With my stockman husband, I’ve started a wool only flock of rare breed sheep, giving me a constant supply of different textures and natural colours.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault
  2. 2 'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years
  3. 3 Family tribute to grandfather killed in A1123 crash
  1. 4 Mum overwhelmed by support for 'angel gowns' project
  2. 5 Man dies in A11 ditch crash
  3. 6 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies
  4. 7 New chief executive for combined authority will earn up to £200k a year
  5. 8 Pool memories and 60s celebrities - a nostalgic step back in time
  6. 9 Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’
  7. 10 Woman escapes unharmed after car and bus B1101 crash

"I’ve always been inspired by the landscape and the nature within it, its transience, and the beauty of its imperfections.

"Through this, I provide her audience with a moment of stillness and tranquility.”

Ruth E Blundell

Ruth E Blundell's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely.

Ruth E Blundell's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I’ve lived most of my life in the Fens. I believe passionately in the importance of creativity for each and every one of us.

"In whatever form this may take – as a means of self-expression and exploration of our inner worlds and the outer world.

"Landscape and wildlife have been a constant source of inspiration for my art.

"Regular visits to art galleries and museums in the U.K. and further afield has also informed my artwork, as has my participation in various art-making groups.”

Di Cope

Di Cope's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely.

Di Cope's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I live and work in the Fen-edge village of Burwell, in rural Cambridgeshire.

"I paint in a realistic style and take inspiration from the landscape of my daily surroundings; painting things that make me happy.

"I hope the viewer of my paintings can find themselves briefly transported to a peaceful land of eternal summer.

"The East Anglia of my work is fresh, fertile and verdant; often depicting the big skies the area is famous for, and still, tranquil but living waterways.

"I’m always drawn to nature’s form seen in trees, and wildflowers growing as and where they will, I hope that my paintings lift the spirits.”

Annie Neild

Annie Neild's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely.

Annie Neild's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I grew up in rural Cumbria, creating art inspired by nature from an early age.

"I now live with my family in Cambridgeshire and have grown to love the Fens, which offer a stark contrast to the countryside of my childhood and inspired me to begin making art again several years ago.

"I enjoy experimenting with a variety of textile media; most recently wet felting and hand embroidery.

"I also draw with archival ink pens and acrylic inks on calico. The light and lines of the Fenland landscape inform my work.

"The ever-changing skies, layers and blocks of colour, and the imprint made on the land by man continue to fascinate and provoke a creative response."

Edge of the Fens offers a range of perspectives on the landscape of the local area.

For more information visit www.babylonarts.org.uk



Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Inside addenbrooke's

NHS | Updated

On hottest day of the year hospital 'put me in a store room for over...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire MPs Anthony Browne and Lucy Frazer

Cambridgeshire Highways

£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Former Thomas Clarkson Academy and College of West Anglia student Radek Gina drowned at Bawsey Pits

Norfolk Police | Updated

Friends pay tribute to ‘great young lad’ who drowned at Bawsey Pits

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Man arrested after cannabis ‘factory’ found as firefighters tackle tackling house blaze 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Man arrested after cannabis factory found after house blaze 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus