Published: 12:46 PM June 24, 2021

Work by four local artists is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

Babylon Gallery in Ely is hosting an exhibition featuring the work of four artists inspired by the Fens.

‘Edge of the Fens’ features work that explores the light, line and texture of the Fens, as experienced by four local artists: Annie Brown, Ruth E Blundell, Di Cope and Annie Neild.

Running until July 11, visitors will see paintings on canvas and paper, felted works and drawings on fabric.

Annie Brown

Annie Brown's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I relocated to the edge of the Cambridgeshire Fens in 2003 and taught myself to needle-felt, developing blending techniques, and using unconventional materials.

"After an inspirational visit to Woolfest, Cumbria, hand-dyeing the wool became part of my practice.

"With my stockman husband, I’ve started a wool only flock of rare breed sheep, giving me a constant supply of different textures and natural colours.

"I’ve always been inspired by the landscape and the nature within it, its transience, and the beauty of its imperfections.

"Through this, I provide her audience with a moment of stillness and tranquility.”

Ruth E Blundell

Ruth E Blundell's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I’ve lived most of my life in the Fens. I believe passionately in the importance of creativity for each and every one of us.

"In whatever form this may take – as a means of self-expression and exploration of our inner worlds and the outer world.

"Landscape and wildlife have been a constant source of inspiration for my art.

"Regular visits to art galleries and museums in the U.K. and further afield has also informed my artwork, as has my participation in various art-making groups.”

Di Cope

Di Cope's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I live and work in the Fen-edge village of Burwell, in rural Cambridgeshire.

"I paint in a realistic style and take inspiration from the landscape of my daily surroundings; painting things that make me happy.

"I hope the viewer of my paintings can find themselves briefly transported to a peaceful land of eternal summer.

"The East Anglia of my work is fresh, fertile and verdant; often depicting the big skies the area is famous for, and still, tranquil but living waterways.

"I’m always drawn to nature’s form seen in trees, and wildflowers growing as and where they will, I hope that my paintings lift the spirits.”

Annie Neild

Annie Neild's art is on display at the Babylon Gallery's 'Edge of the Fens' exhibition in Ely. - Credit: BABYLON GALLERY

“I grew up in rural Cumbria, creating art inspired by nature from an early age.

"I now live with my family in Cambridgeshire and have grown to love the Fens, which offer a stark contrast to the countryside of my childhood and inspired me to begin making art again several years ago.

"I enjoy experimenting with a variety of textile media; most recently wet felting and hand embroidery.

"I also draw with archival ink pens and acrylic inks on calico. The light and lines of the Fenland landscape inform my work.

"The ever-changing skies, layers and blocks of colour, and the imprint made on the land by man continue to fascinate and provoke a creative response."

Edge of the Fens offers a range of perspectives on the landscape of the local area.

For more information visit www.babylonarts.org.uk







