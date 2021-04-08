Gallery
Babylon Gallery's illuminated windows show Boat Race through the years
- Credit: BABYLON ARTS
To celebrate the Cambridge/Oxford Boat Race returning to Ely, one East Cambridgeshire artist has produced a nostalgic window display for the city's Babylon Gallery.
Clare Barry, aka Sea Teasel, produced the intricate designs of the Boat Race through the years.
They are now on display at the waterside gallery, and will be there until the end of the month.
"They're best enjoyed on a socially distanced wander as the evening light fades," said Babylon ARTS.
But it's not the first time Clare has lit up the gallery's streets.
In January, she created 24 window panel designs, weaving together key people, places and moments in history.
The ‘An Alphabet of Ely' project ran for four weeks.
The window panels were commissioned during the November lockdown and were re-installed in the gallery windows over Christmas.
Find more information about Sea Teasel, who makes her own cards, gifts and homeware, online.
