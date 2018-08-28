Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Album art fundraising exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely captures community’s imagination

PUBLISHED: 12:22 22 January 2019

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Archant

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is showcasing 66 original artworks inspired by the art of the vinyl sleeve – including a piece made by a three-year-old.

The display, which is part of their album art fundraising selling exhibition, runs until Sunday January 27.

Inspired by the recent Taken by Storm exhibition, submissions came from people across the area in a range of styles and techniques, as well as artwork from all experience levels and ages, with the youngest artist being just three-years-old.

The Taken by Storm, Storm Thorgerson exhibition, which was on display throughout December, was one of the most popular the gallery has experienced.

The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD.The Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse, attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

Florence Tong, head of project delivery, said: “The interest and success of this exhibition inspired us to celebrate the artwork that is associated with our favourite bands, music and tracks by inviting amateur, professional and first time artists to create their own original piece of vinyl artwork.”

Mayor of Ely, Cllr Mike Rouse attended the launch to present the top prize of £100 for ‘best in show’ which was awarded to Mack Mathod for his take on Jethro Tull’s Step into the Wild Land.

Father and son artists Lee and Jimmy Hasler as well as Cameron Taylor’s designs were ‘highly commended’

Rupert Truman, of StormStudios, who supported the exhibition, said: “The fundraising exhibition features one-off album cover tributes from professional and amateur artists – democracy in action.”

Alongside the album art exhibits the gallery is presenting never before seen, limited edition StormStudios ‘vinyl rough’ designs for various album covers, which will be recognisable to music lovers.

The studios have donated a limited print from their artist Dan Abbott which is being raffled at the gallery throughout the show as part of the fundraising exhibition.

All artwork is on sale at the gallery, which is open daily from 12-4pm and entry is free. At least half of the proceeds from artwork sales will go to support the work of the gallery’s charity Babylon ARTS.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

Cllr John Yates (second left) at the annual Christmas dinner for City of Ely councillors in Decemberl. The event took place at the Riverside Bar and Kitchen. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Ely Southern Bypass walkway opens in time to beat the blues on Wednesday January 23

Ely Southern Bypass walkway will be open in time to beat the January blues on Wednesday 23. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL.

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

Simon Moir, founder of Dream Lodges that has gone into administration. Picture: FACEBOOK/YOUTUBE

Most Read

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tribute to former Ely mayor John Yates, and chairman of Cambridgeshire Acre, who died over the weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ely Southern Bypass walkway opens in time to beat the blues on Wednesday January 23

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with a park in Ely collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

Three adults and three children hospitalised in two-car crash on A142 in Witchford

Three adults and three young children were hospitalised after this collision on the A142 in Witchford on Sunday, January 20. Picture: TWITTER / KEVIN BROWN

Album art fundraising exhibition at Babylon Gallery in Ely captures community’s imagination

Album art exhibition at Babylon Gallery captures community’s imagination. Picture: AMY WORMALD.

TV presenter joins the Festival of Swans at the WWT Welney Wetland Centre

Festival of swans at WWT Welney Wetland Centre. Mike Dilger from BBC One Show and Springwatch. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Millions of pounds at risk as a former manager of Dream Lodges holiday homes reveals: ‘I am ashamed to have even worked for this company’

Dream Lodges boss Simon Moir with some of the holiday homes from the nine parks his company owned prior to going into administration last week. Questions will be asked about those who have paid for homes and for holidays. Picture: ARCHANT

Lucy Frazer MP launches primary school debating programme

Lucy Frazer MP has launched a new initiative to get Cambridgeshire’s primary school pupils debating. The programme began last week with workshops, which are aimed at Year 6 children, at Robert Arkenstall Primary School and Ely St John’s Primary School. Picture: CAROLINE COSGROVE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists