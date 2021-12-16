On January 21, Britten Sinfonia will be at The Maltings in Ely for a 'pop-up' music event. There will be a pushchair playlist at 11am (pictured) and a concert at 7:30pm (inset) - Credit: Britten Sinfonia

An art gallery in Ely has teamed up with a professional orchestra to launch a new live music experience for both adults and children.

Babylon Arts has partnered with Britten Sinfonia, a chamber orchestra based in Cambridge, for the start of its new ‘music on your doorstep’ series that launches in the new year.

On Friday January 21, The Maltings in Ely will be host to the first ‘pop up’ music event that brings the orchestra’s musicians to market towns in the East of England.

The day includes live music, exploration, opportunities to try out instruments and meet musicians, as well as plenty of play for adults and children of all ages.

Creative learning manager and Ely resident, Rachel Wilkinson, said: “We’re all so delighted to be launching this new series of music events in Ely.

“Music on your doorstep is all about sharing the joy that our musicians feel about playing music live and in person.”

The day at The Maltings will start at 11am with the pushchair playlist (a playful and relaxed music experience for parents, carers and children aged 0-5).

With seating on mats around the musicians, and a cup of tea and slice of cake included in the £3 ticket price (children are free), it’s a chance to sit back and enjoy 45 minutes of singing, playing and dancing.

During the afternoon, the musicians will be heading into a local primary school for arts, crafts and a chance for students to find out how instruments work.

At 7:30pm, there’s a chance to hear a group of seven performers – two violins, viola, cello, flute, clarinet and harp in concert, with music by composers from 20th century France including Ravel and Debussy.

There’s also Philip Glass and a new piece written specially for the events by award-winning young composer James B Wilson.

Tickets for the evening concert, which include a drink, are £12.50.

“We’d love everyone in Ely, young and old, to feel welcome to pop in and meet us: relax with a cup of tea in the morning, or let us transport you to 1920s France with a glass of wine in the evening," said Rachel.

Tickets are available via the Babylon Arts box office online, by telephone on 01353 616991 and in person from the Babylon Gallery (both Tuesday to Sunday 12pm to 4pm.)

