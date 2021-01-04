Published: 5:24 PM January 4, 2021

Babylon ARTS is appealing for volunteers to help support Ely's cinema, gallery and events throughout 2021. Some of the staff and volunteers at the Ely drive-in cinema. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Babylon ARTS is appealing for volunteers to help support Ely's cinema, gallery and events throughout 2021.

Mass coronavirus testing begins in schools in England

The 26-year-old charity manages the part-time independent cinema at The Maltings, which is preparing to reopen when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

It also runs a varied programme of exhibitions at the Babylon Gallery on the riverside in Ely and has plans for a range of outdoor performances and events this year.

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon ARTS, said: “After the challenges of 2020, we’re reaching out to our community, in the hope of finding new volunteers to steward at the cinema and gallery and support the events that we run, once it is safe to do so.

"We’ve got lots of exciting activities in the pipeline for later this year, and we can’t do it without extra help!”

You may also want to watch:

Claire continues “Volunteers have always played a big part of our work at Babylon Arts.

"However the challenges of Covid-19 have had an impact on the number of people who can still regularly help and so we’d love to welcome more people to our volunteer team.

"We will provide training for the duties that people get involved with and we also provide Time Credits for the hours that volunteers give.”

Budding volunteers need to be aged 18 or over and the charity is committed to supporting those with access needs or who have never volunteered before to get involved.

To offer your help or find out more please visit the Babylon ARTS website.