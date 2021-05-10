Published: 12:47 PM May 10, 2021 Updated: 12:52 PM May 10, 2021

Babylon Cinema's new socially-distanced ‘micro-cabaret-style’ seating arrangement at The Maltings can be viewed on a 360° degree virtual tour. It means customers can see exactly where their table is, before booking their seats. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Babylon Cinema at The Maltings in Ely has released a film trailer and virtual tour ahead of its reopening on Thursday May 20.

The cinema, which has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will reopen with "enhanced safety and hygiene procedures in place for a safe and enjoyable movie-going experience", say organisers.

Movie fans will be able to watch award-winning films including Oscar-winners Nomadland and Minari and, just in time for half-term, Disney’s family film, Raya and the Last Dragon.

The new socially distanced ‘micro-cabaret-style’ seating arrangement can be viewed on a 360° degree virtual tour, which means customers can see exactly where their table is, before booking their seats.

Claire Somerville, Babylon ARTS’ chief executive, said: "After this long lockdown, we’re excited to welcome back audiences and to give them a chance to escape into film and for that big screen, communal experience that’s so magical about cinema.

“It’s been quite a journey for everyone and as part of the re-launch we’ve worked with Peterborough Films to produce a cinematic film trailer for our cinema.

"We think it captures the build-up of excitement we’re feeling about getting the doors open again.

“What’s also special about our independent cinema is that audience members can order their drinks from the bar to enjoy at their tables, whilst watching the film.”

Tickets are now available for Babylon Cinema’s reopening programme - from Thursday May 20 to Sunday June 13.