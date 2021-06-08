Drive-in cinema organisers 'floored with positive feedback'
- Credit: BABYLON ARTS
Organisers of Ely's drive-in cinema have been "floored with positive feedback" from film fans.
The second of its kind in the city, the Babylon ARTS event offered three separate screenings: of Trolls World Tour, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing.
The drive-in was originally scheduled for May 8 but had to be moved to June 6 due to unsuitable weather conditions.
The organisers say they have been "flooded with positive feedback" and requests for them to organise more drive-in events.
One attendee said: "It was absolutely brilliant! Great staff, well organised, good sound, fantastic film. Thank you everyone.”
You may also want to watch:
Another attendee said: "Fantastic end to our half term break. Perfect evening for it. Please do it again soon.”
Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon Arts, said: “We’re so delighted with how well the drive-in went and how keen people are to see it happen again.
Most Read
- 1 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
- 2 Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?
- 3 Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
- 4 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely
- 5 Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend
- 6 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
- 7 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
- 8 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
- 9 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer
- 10 Village cricketers lifted thanks to new sponsor
"The drive-in was delivered with sponsorship from Lancaster Way Business Park, whom we’d like to thank, as well as all who attended for helping to make it such a success.”
Claire added: “Now that the Babylon Cinema at the Maltings has reopened, we hope the drive-in cinema has helped us reach new audiences and that they come along to our regular cinema screenings soon."
Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for information about the forthcoming programme.