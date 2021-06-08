News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Drive-in cinema organisers 'floored with positive feedback'

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:24 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 5:26 PM June 8, 2021
Dirty Dancing was shown as the evening finale at Ely's drive-in cinema.

Dirty Dancing was shown as the evening finale at Ely's drive-in cinema. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Organisers of Ely's drive-in cinema have been "floored with positive feedback" from film fans. 

The second of its kind in the city, the Babylon ARTS event offered three separate screenings: of Trolls World Tour, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing.

The drive-in was originally scheduled for May 8 but had to be moved to June 6 due to unsuitable weather conditions.

The organisers say they have been "flooded with positive feedback" and requests for them to organise more drive-in events.

Film crew recruiting actors in the audience_Ely DriveIn_6 June 2021 (1)

Film crew recruiting actors in the audience at Ely drive-in cinema on June 6. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

One attendee said: "It was absolutely brilliant! Great staff, well organised, good sound, fantastic film. Thank you everyone.”

You may also want to watch:

Another attendee said: "Fantastic end to our half term break. Perfect evening for it. Please do it again soon.”

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon Arts, said: “We’re so delighted with how well the drive-in went and how keen people are to see it happen again.

Musical favourite The Greatest Showman was one of the films shown at Ely's drive-in cinema.

Musical favourite The Greatest Showman was one of the films shown at Ely's drive-in cinema. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Most Read

  1. 1 Paedophile asked teenage 'girl' for 'naked massages'
  2. 2 Letter: Free parking and well-presented toilets - isn't Ely wonderful?
  3. 3 Auction of eclectic rarities marks end of 50 year era
  1. 4 Transformer the weight equivalent of 14.5 double decker buses arrives safely  
  2. 5 Here's how to get a free pub breakfast this weekend
  3. 6 Suspected drink/drug driver crashes into couple's home
  4. 7 Police describe as 'shocking' actions of banned driver
  5. 8 Jailed ‘prolific burglar’ is handed another prison sentence
  6. 9 Blame the pandemic for cutting overseas aid says MP Lucy Frazer 
  7. 10 Village cricketers lifted thanks to new sponsor

"The drive-in was delivered with sponsorship from Lancaster Way Business Park, whom we’d like to thank, as well as all who attended for helping to make it such a success.”

Claire added: “Now that the Babylon Cinema at the Maltings has reopened, we hope the drive-in cinema has helped us reach new audiences and that they come along to our regular cinema screenings soon."

Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for information about the forthcoming programme.

Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

This transformer, which is more than eight metres long, four metres tall and five metres wide.l. 

Cambs Live | Updated

184-tonne transformer begins 12mph journey to Cambridgeshire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Rail Station

Planning | Video

Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
101 CAMBRIDGE ROAD ELY

East Cambridgeshire District Council

No gym, no gym, no gym NO says council planners

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
This car crashed into a wall in Sand Street, Soham, at about 6.25am on Tuesday (June 1).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into wall

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus