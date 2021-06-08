Published: 5:24 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM June 8, 2021

Dirty Dancing was shown as the evening finale at Ely's drive-in cinema. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

Organisers of Ely's drive-in cinema have been "floored with positive feedback" from film fans.

The second of its kind in the city, the Babylon ARTS event offered three separate screenings: of Trolls World Tour, The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing.

The drive-in was originally scheduled for May 8 but had to be moved to June 6 due to unsuitable weather conditions.

The organisers say they have been "flooded with positive feedback" and requests for them to organise more drive-in events.

Film crew recruiting actors in the audience at Ely drive-in cinema on June 6. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

One attendee said: "It was absolutely brilliant! Great staff, well organised, good sound, fantastic film. Thank you everyone.”

Another attendee said: "Fantastic end to our half term break. Perfect evening for it. Please do it again soon.”

Claire Somerville, chief executive of Babylon Arts, said: “We’re so delighted with how well the drive-in went and how keen people are to see it happen again.

Musical favourite The Greatest Showman was one of the films shown at Ely's drive-in cinema. - Credit: BABYLON ARTS

"The drive-in was delivered with sponsorship from Lancaster Way Business Park, whom we’d like to thank, as well as all who attended for helping to make it such a success.”

Claire added: “Now that the Babylon Cinema at the Maltings has reopened, we hope the drive-in cinema has helped us reach new audiences and that they come along to our regular cinema screenings soon."

Visit www.babylonarts.org.uk for information about the forthcoming programme.