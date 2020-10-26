Advanced search

Video

Funding was a ‘vital lifeline’ for Babylon ARTS to ‘help keep plates spinning’ throughout lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:51 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 26 October 2020

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a ?vital lifeline? throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a ?vital lifeline? throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Archant

For Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a “vital lifeline” throughout the pandemic.

Having seen a reduced footfall compared to a normal summer, chief executive Claire Somerville says that cash boosts from Arts Council England Arts really helped in an “emergency funding situation”.

“It’s been vital to help keep the plates spinning ,” she said, “and to ensure we can run the operations here at the art gallery as well as the projects that we do in Ely, across East Cambs and further afield.

Claire said Babylon ARTS also received funding from the British Film Institute for the Ely Cinema “to cover the overheads while we’ve had to remain closed”.

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Additionally, the charity received local support from the district council through the early government grants which she says “was hugely helpful at that time”.

She added that despite a reduced number of guests coming to see exhibitions over the past few months, those who do visit are more “proactively engaged in what we’re doing and more likely to make a purchase of some artwork.

“I think that’s because they know that it will be supporting an artist and us as a charity, so I feel people do understand more now that it’s a possible use it or lose it situation.”

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Being a charity, Claire said that Babylon ARTS is still applying for more funding but is in a slightly different position to other local businesses.

“We have to make sure that we’re providing public benefit as well as retail opportunities that support us as a charity.

“Most of the support we’ve had has been from a national level – big institutions that are there to support the cultural sector.

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a �vital lifeline� throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

“So it would be great to feel we have the backing of the district and county council in the work that we’re doing.

Claire said she and the team have “big plans” for Babylon to “bounce back and make sure that we can keep providing great arts resources and exhibitions for the local area”.

“We know that Ely City Council would love to have the cinema re-opened at the Maltings, so we will be trying to do that as soon as we can.”

“We hope to bounce back from this next year and hope that next year we’ll be running more projects and events where we can bring people together to enjoy cultural activities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Where to go in Ely and East Cambs for help in feeding your child over half term

Need help feeding your child over half term? Here are the places in Ely and East Cambridgeshire that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford?s campaign. The Co-op in Burwell has set up a new scheme to support The Burwell Community School Dinner Fund. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

School pupils put best foot forward to help raise more than £4,000

Pupils at the Lantern Community Primary School in Ely put their best foot forward in a fun run to help raise more than £4,000. This photo was taken during the fun run. Picture: LANTERN PRIMARY SCHOOL

Funding was a ‘vital lifeline’ for Babylon ARTS to ‘help keep plates spinning’ throughout lockdown

For the Ely arts charity Babylon ARTS and its team, funding has been a ?vital lifeline? throughout the pandemic. Picture: BEN JOLLEY

Forty Foot in the Fens open again after tractor and trailer come off the road

The Forty Foot is closed in the Fens after a tractor and trailer came off the road today. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Free school meals: Here’s where you can go for half-term support in March and Chatteris

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign (right). Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/PA WIRE