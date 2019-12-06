Advanced search

Volunteers and trustees celebrate 25 years of Babylon Arts

PUBLISHED: 11:40 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 December 2019

Babylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Ali Atkins, Lorna O'Brien and Mike Macey. Picture: ALICE CRAMER

Babylon Arts's volunteers, staff and trustee's came together to celebrate its history. Ali Atkins, Lorna O'Brien and Mike Macey. Picture: ALICE CRAMER

Photographs spanning 25 years and a collection of newspaper clippings were displayed in Ely to mark the Babylon Gallery's 25th birthday.

Babylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Mike Macey, Claire Somerville, Linda Holland, Hazel Coney, Iain Downey and Ted Coney. Picture: ALICE CRAMERBabylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Mike Macey, Claire Somerville, Linda Holland, Hazel Coney, Iain Downey and Ted Coney. Picture: ALICE CRAMER

Around 60 people attended the celebration, which was also an opportunity to thank all the members and volunteers who support Babylon ARTS' work.

Claire Somerville, chief executive, said: "Babylon ARTS is more than the sum of its parts.

"The team are very proud to work with all the members of the community who volunteer their time, to help make East Cambridgeshire, Fenland and West Suffolk more creative, vibrant and enjoyable places to live. Here's to the next 25 years."

The charity has been operating since 1994, providing arts events, exhibitions and creative community projects across Ely and the surrounding area, as well as running Ely Cinema at The Maltings.

Babylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Brian Watson, Malcom Green and Claire Somerville. Picture: ALICE CRAMERBabylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Brian Watson, Malcom Green and Claire Somerville. Picture: ALICE CRAMER

As part of the celebration there was a display of photographs showcasing some of the people and projects spanning nearly 25 years.

There was also a collection of over 100 newspaper clippings from 1997 onwards, covering activities delivered by the organisation.

Babylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Linda Holland and Nathan Jones. Picture: ALICE CRAMERBabylon Arts’s volunteers, staff and trustee’s came together to celebrate its history. Linda Holland and Nathan Jones. Picture: ALICE CRAMER

