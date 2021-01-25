News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
John Elworthy

Published: 12:29 PM January 25, 2021   
Multiple ambulances, including two air ambulances, arrive at the scene on the A10 Ely Road at Waterbeach.

A five-month-old baby was killed when a van crashed into his pram. 

The incident happened at about 3.50pm on the A10, Ely Road, Waterbeach, on Friday when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van. 

The van left the road and collided with Rachel Thorold, 36, of Gibson Close, Waterbeach, who was walking on the pavement with her baby Louis in a pushchair. 

Ms Thorold is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.   

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries and remained at the scene. 

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or moments leading up to it. 

Detective Sergeant Mark Dollard, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “This is an extremely tragic and sad incident and our deepest condolences go out to the family of Louis, who are being supported by a specially-trained officer. 

“A thorough investigation will now be conducted by my team and I am seeking help from the public. 

“While it is too early to say how the collision happened, I want to remind all road users of their responsibilities to drive with care.” 

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 278 of 22 January. 

 
 


