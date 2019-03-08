Video

Baby fox Blaze pulled to safety as crews tackled blaze in Wilburton

A baby fox named Blaze was rescued when fire crews were called to tackle a fire in Whitecross Road, Wilburton involving garden waste, tree stumps and tyres. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE. Archant

A baby fox named Blaze is said to be “doing well and eating lots” after firefighters found him while they were tackling a fire in Wilburton.

Blaze was left in the care of a local fox rescue team after firefighters were called to a well-developed fire involving garden waste, tree stumps in Whitecross Road at 4.48pm on Friday (April 26).

“Crews cub not believe it when they came across this cute little fella at a fire in Wilburton on Friday afternoon (April 27),” said a spokesman for Cambs Fire & Rescue Service.

“Round of appaws to firefighters from Ely and March for pulling him to safety.

“He's now with a local fox rescue team, and we are pleased to hear he is doing well and eating lots.

#WhatDoesTheFoxSay #TeamCambsFire.”

One crew from Ely, another from March and a water carrier from Newmarket spent more than four hours tackling the accidental fire and returned to their stations by 9.20pm.