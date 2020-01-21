Advanced search

Ely City Women's Institute open the New Year with awards event

PUBLISHED: 17:31 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 21 January 2020

Pam Bedingfield receives the Jean Barker Craft Cup. Picture: RUTH SINDALL

Pam Bedingfield receives the Jean Barker Craft Cup. Picture: RUTH SINDALL

Cups, certificates and returning members were on show at Ely City Women's Institute's first meeting of the New Year.

President Sarah Mascall welcomed former members and three visitors to the event, where awards for winners of four categories were presented.

Mascall and Patricia Canham were joint-winners of the presidents cup for earning most competition points throughout the year, while the cookery prize was awarded to Marian Young.

Both Young and Mascall achieved the highest attendance award.

There was a new craft award in memory of member Jean Barker, which was won by Pam Bedingfield and Angela Yardy.

Maggie Church came top in the favourite Christmas card competition, with members also enjoying table top games and refreshments during the evening.

Next month's meeting is on Monday, February 10 where Wayne Bent from Cambridge Search and Rescue will be the guest speaker.

For more information on Ely City Women's Institute, email ruth.g.sindall@btconnect.com.

