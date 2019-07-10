Advanced search

Teacher from Ely wins award for her 'inspiring' work looking after disabled pupil

10 July, 2019 - 16:10
Ely school teacher Natalie has won an award for making a significant difference to the life of severely disabled child. Pictured from right to left Natalie Tatum (department lead and teacher), Emma Ashton (level 3 teaching assistant), Tracey Lee (level 2 teaching assistant), Barbara Kidman (level 2 teaching assistant).

An Ely school teacher has won an award for making a significant difference to the life of a severely disabled child.

Natalie Tatum, a department leader at Highfield Ely Academy, was presented with her award at the Children and Families Celebration event at Shire Hall.

The awards were launched this year to celebrate professionals who have made a significant difference to students, specifically those who are involved with SEND (special educational needs and disability) pupils.

Natalie was nominated for the award for creating an "imaginative, stimulating and developmental curriculum" for a severely disabled child who has a life-limiting condition.

The young person often requires three support staff to take part in the activities they enjoy, such as aqua therapy.

Natalie has also encouraged other children at the school to "protect, stimulate and care about the young person".

She said: "I am thrilled and honoured to have won the award. I am passionate about ensuring all children, no matter their circumstances, have the ability to learn and take part in activities that interest them.

"The school is fantastic and my team are dedicated to supporting children with a variety of needs."

Simon Bainbridge, executive headteacher at the academy, said: "We are so proud of Natalie.

"Her work with the children is inspiring and she is dedicated to providing high-quality education for all our students."

The school offers support from early years to year 14 and provides specialist teaching rooms and facilities.

