A self-employed bridal make-up artist with autism who now has a “flourishing” business has spoken on why people should not give up on their dreams.

Eleanor Norman of Isleham was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome, a form of autism, at the age of three-years-old.

“Asperger’s Syndrome is sometimes seen as a negative, but it shouldn’t be because I honestly don’t think I’d have my artistic and creative flair if I didn’t have my disorder,” said Eleanor.

“I think I’d be a completely different person without it”.

Eleanor started off working towards her dream career by enrolling on a three-year Hair and Media Make-up course at Cambridge Regional College and, straight after that, she assisted some make-up artists to get work experience within the industry.

After that, she tried to get several jobs on make-up counters in hopes that it would boost her confidence.

But because of her disorder, she always found it very hard to get that ‘yes’.

“Trying to get my foot into the door of the make-up world was very hard,” she said.

“It’s a really hard industry to get into and I wasn’t given any guidance at all.”

Eleanor ended up doing agency work to “dip her toe in” and managed to get some work on make-up counters, but says she wasn’t really getting the full experience.

The 26-year-old worked part time jobs as a waitress and as bar staff while booking brides in at the same time to work her way round starting up a business.

“I ended up doing The Prince’s Trust which was a great thing to do but I didn’t have a lot of help after that,” she said.

Last August, Eleanor decided to take the leap and went into full-time self-employment alongside an agency; that's when Ellie Norman Makeup Artist began.

She said she kept her Asperger’s Syndrome in the dark throughout because the couple of times that she mentioned it to businesses and employers, they said to her ‘oh well I’ve never heard of that condition’ and haven’t been interested.

A year on, Eleanor says she’s more booked up than ever and finds what she’s achieved “incredible”.

“Since going solo my business has just flourished; I’m getting a lot of bookings now and I’m being noticed,” she said.

“At first, I wasn’t getting noticed.

"But since I’ve found more confidence in myself and what I’m doing, it’s definitely been a lot more obvious for people to see my condition visibly.”

She added: “I actually did a bridesmaid’s make-up a few weeks ago and the bride told me that she had autism.

"I told her I have it as well and she was so reassured by that.

“She was quite anxious but I think because I knew how to work with her and knew not to do some things, she was actually very comfortable.”

Eleanor believes that finding the right people in the industry who are open to offer help is a key reason to how she’s got so far in her career field.

“I’m part of an academy online for hair and make-up artists and they’re very good at giving guidance and tutorials on what to do and what’s in trend, so it really is about finding the right people that are in your industry,” she said.

She added: “I just want people to feel comfortable with their condition now because I’m starting to feel more accepting of it.

“A few years ago, I wouldn’t have done any of this.

"I would’ve just said no, I don’t want people knowing about it, but now I just think well no people should know about it.”

Eleanor says her condition can make her go through some hard times, but her fiancée Chris has supported her throughout.

“He’s learnt about Asperger’s Syndrome more while being with me and wants to work with it so it does help me,” she said.

“He’s really helped me through the hardest of times because they do say there is support, but there isn’t a lot unfortunately due to funds and things like that.”

Eleanor covers a wide area for her business – as well as around the local areas, she’s done bride’s make-up in Suffolk and Essex.

“I just wanted to make awareness really to let people know that they shouldn’t ever give up on their dreams,” she said.

To follow Eleanor’s work, search ellienormanmakeupartist on Instagram, Ellie Norman Makeup Artist on Facebook and www.ellienormanmua.co.uk.