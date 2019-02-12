Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Author Whitney Schurer is coming to The Bookshop in Ely

PUBLISHED: 13:48 16 February 2019

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

Archant

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, is an opportunity to meet an exciting new voice at the beginning of her career.

In The Age of Light, she brings the life of a brilliant and pioneering artist into the light.

Filled with a cast of famous characters, it’s a captivating story about ambition, love, and the personal price of making art; it is one of the most anticipated books of 2019.

The event is hosted by Topping & Company Booksellers. Doors open at 7.10pm.

A £5 book voucher includes admission to the event and is redeemable against a copy of the book.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/whitney-scharer/

Most Read

Mechanic disappears following police investigation into an £18,000 missing van

The customer's van that was taken to Leslie Michael Lynch in Earith.

Five people in Ely sent Christmas cards with £200 inside from mysterious multi-millionaire

Mysterious multi-millionaire sent five Christmas cards with £200 inside to residents of Ely. Author Nick Fisher contacted the Ely Standard to tell the story. Picture: NICK FISHER

Woman killed in Cambridge collision named

Woman who was killed in a collision in Cambridge yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) has been named. She was involved in a collision on Arbury Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Councillor slams ‘selfish’ drivers after bad parking blocks ambulance in Ely

A stark warning to motorists who block roads by parking “selfishly” in Ely has been issued by a district councillor after an ambulance struggled to get up Fore Hill. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Plans resubmitted for site in centre of Soham despite refusal six months ago due to parking problems

A bungalow could be demolished in Soham to make way for seven homes despite plans being refused. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL.

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Ely Standard

The charity which wasn’t: Questions over lottery funded PTSD group which claimed to be charity

PTSD999: Mayoir James Palmer (second left) at the opening of the PTSD999 Ltd premises at Croydon near Ryston in 2017. Guests included MP Heidi Allen (second right). Picture; PTSD999

Author Whitney Schurer is coming to The Bookshop in Ely

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

Scottish singer Barbara Dickson to perform at Princess Theatre

Barbara Dickson will perform at The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton on Sunday February 24.

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices donated 21,674 bags of unwanted items for charity shops

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) has enjoyed another successful Bag It, Bring It, Boost It campaign, with the like-for-like number of bags dropped off at the charity’s shops up 15 per cent compared to last year’s donation drive. EACH staff members and volunteers Jenny, Lee, Maya and Catherine are pictured. Picture: EACH.

Tributes pour in for former Witchford Village College French teacher who was killed in Arbury Road moped crash

Tributes have poured in for the former Witchford Village College teacher Lesley Bello Hernandez who was killed in the Arbury Road crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists