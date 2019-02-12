Author Whitney Schurer is coming to The Bookshop in Ely

Author Whitney Schurer will give a talk about her debut novel at The Bookshop in Ely on Monday February 25.

The event, which starts at 7.30pm, is an opportunity to meet an exciting new voice at the beginning of her career.

In The Age of Light, she brings the life of a brilliant and pioneering artist into the light.

Filled with a cast of famous characters, it’s a captivating story about ambition, love, and the personal price of making art; it is one of the most anticipated books of 2019.

The event is hosted by Topping & Company Booksellers. Doors open at 7.10pm.

A £5 book voucher includes admission to the event and is redeemable against a copy of the book.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/whitney-scharer/