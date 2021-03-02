Author visits school via video as pupils learn about diversity
- Credit: Supplied
Pupils learning everything they need to know about diversity received a virtual visit from an author whose books were on the curriculum.
Tom Percival stopped by The Weatheralls Primary School in Soham as students read his books ‘Ruby’s Worry’ and ‘Ravi’s Roar’.
Lisa Radcliffe, headteacher, said “Even if children do not live in a diverse area, it is important for them to be able to see positive images of people who make appear different than them.
“When children read books like this frequently, it helps them to develop empathy and to accept others’ differences.
“It is also important for pupils from underrepresented backgrounds to be able to see themselves in books in a positive way.
You may also want to watch:
“It can affirm their cultural identity. We have loved sharing these new books and hope the children choose to read more books like these in the future.”
“I couldn’t wait to come into school today because enquiry week is so fun and I don’t want it to ever end!,” said Year 6 pupil Nojus.
Most Read
- 1 Fire in derelict industrial unit believed to be arson
- 2 Photographer captures Ely Cathedral from above in stunning video
- 3 FOI reveals the number of A10 crashes between Stretham and Milton
- 4 Isle ‘ave a Shanty win festival competition with uplifting sea shanty
- 5 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 6 Ex-carer bids to make difference with Alzheimer's charity run
- 7 Plans submitted for nine new homes in Littleport
- 8 Man dies after falling from bridge on A14 between Histon and Milton
- 9 Police respond to 200 Covid breaches in one weekend
- 10 Rock group's eye spy trail is fun for all ages