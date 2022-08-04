Banana Ukulele will be among the acts performing at Haddenham Arts Centre on Friday (August 12). - Credit: Haddenham Arts Centre

Haddenham Arts Centre has plenty of free entertainment for families this summer.

On Friday, August 12, there will be an afternoon show with Café Cabaret in the Arts Centre’s garden marquee.

Aerialist Katriana and a performance from Banana Ukulele will be among the acts between 2.30pm and 4pm.

The event has been organised with support from Creative Arts East. Free refreshments will also be available.

On Saturday, August 13, the venue will be "Rocking for Amnesty" between 3pm and 6pm in aid of Amnesty International in the arts centre’s gardens.

Acts include Guitars and Glad Rags, The Bluegrass Buddies, Matt Everett and The Fabs. Those attending can either bring a picnic or grab a treat from the café.

Meanwhile, between Tuesday and Friday throughout the summer holiday, a free art activity is organised between 11am and 3pm.

Art materials and a bit of inspiration is provided, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information visit the Haddenham Arts Centre website.