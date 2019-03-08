Uninsured driver spotted cruising 'in odd manner' through Littleport has Audi car seized by police

A driver had their car seized after they were spotted by police cruising 'in an odd manner' with no insurance in East Cambridgeshire.

The unnamed Audi A3 driver was stopped in Littleport on Saturday, October 26 after police clocked the strange driving.

A few simple checks later using the cops' on-board computer revealed the driver had no insurance and was driving illegally.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police in Littleport spotted a car driving in an odd manner.

"We did some simple checks and it was revealed the driver had no insurance.

"Another vehicle seized and off the roads. Remember we can't be everywhere but we can be anywhere."

The silver Audi was seized as part of the force's Operation Raptor which began in March this year.

The operation sees officers carry out intelligence-led patrols and target activity in areas where there have been issues of drug dealing.

Officers also work with partner agencies to conduct environmental visual audits to consider what action can be taken to make an area less attractive to dealers.