Three men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shooting in Cambs town
PUBLISHED: 21:29 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:29 05 September 2020
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a shooting in Soham in the early hours of today.
Police were called by the ambulance service at about 1.40am with reports of a man in his 30s having been shot in Eye Hill Drove.
The man had suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Three men from Soham aged 69, 38 and 27 have been arrested and are in custody at Parkside Police Station.
Chief Supt Mark Greenhalgh said: “A team of detectives has been working throughout the day following this shooting and there has been, and continues to be, a significant police presence in the village.
“We are treating it as an isolated incident and we believe those involved were known to each other.”
A property in Eye Hill Drove has been cordoned off to allow investigations to take place.
Anyone with information can contact us via our web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 43 of September 5.
