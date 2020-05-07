Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 May 2020
Archant
Atlantis Tanks Group Ltd of Legend House, Station Road, Ferryhill DL17 OBP is applying for a licence to use Unit 24, Queen Adelaide Way, Ely CB7 4UB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
You may also want to watch:
Atlantis Tanks Group Ltd of Legend House, Station Road, Ferryhill DL17 OBP is applying for a licence to use Unit 24, Queen Adelaide Way, Ely CB7 4UB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.