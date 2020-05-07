Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 May 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Atlantis Tanks Group Ltd of Legend House, Station Road, Ferryhill DL17 OBP is applying for a licence to use Unit 24, Queen Adelaide Way, Ely CB7 4UB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

Atlantis Tanks Group Ltd of Legend House, Station Road, Ferryhill DL17 OBP is applying for a licence to use Unit 24, Queen Adelaide Way, Ely CB7 4UB as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Detective describes ‘horrific and sadistic’ child abuse as ‘worst case I have ever worked on’

Kieran Burton, 28, and Guy Delph, 29,(right) admitted abusing four girls aged between three and 10 over a period of two years, and a fifth for three years from birth. Delph’s girlfriend, Lee Calder, 31, admitted abusing four out of the five girls.

Daughter bids final farewell to father and popular restaurant chef

Dennis and Edna in front of the Stagecoach restaurant with two medieval guests part of the May 1973 Ely Centenary Celebration. Picture: FAMILY

Huge boost to re-connect town to the rail network

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Coronavirus: Toll rises at West Norfolk hospital bringing number of deaths to 118

Queen Elizabeth Hospital at King's Lynn where 118 people have died from coronavirus.. Picture: QEH

Resignations, secret ‘dossier’ and threats of legal action as villagers fight to prove lack of support for new homes

Results of survey reflect widespread opposition to the land trust development, Here's an outline of where the homes will go

VE Day 75: Colourful tribute to this most memorable of occasions

Residents of Chatteris get ready to Celebrate VE Day. Local youth officer for Chatteris British Legion Becky Coper (47) created a thank you garden from ideas of Children at the Local School. , Chatteris Thursday 07 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Death of a true community champion, and winner of our first Ely Heroes award

Tributes have been paid to the first Ely Hero winner Bert Russell who has died at the age of 92. Here he is pictured at the Ely Hero Awards in 2017. Picture: ARCHANT

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24