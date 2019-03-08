Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

PUBLISHED: 15:37 15 April 2019

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Archant

A talented young sportswoman from East Cambridgeshire will receive a major funding boost thanks to the Ely business community.

Athlete Maisey Snaith will be presented with a SportsAid award at the Ely City Golf Club on May 3.

Maisey, an 18-year-old sprint distance athlete from Reach, is currently studying for her A' Levels.

Ranked European U20 400m No 7 and British No 2 she has aims this year to medal at the National U20 and English Schools Championships and to run quicker over 100m, 200m and 400m.

She also hopes to be selected and compete for GB at the 2019 European U20 Championships.

SportsAid helps young athletes to overcome the financial obstacles they face in their bid to become Britain's next generation of Olympians, Paralympians and world champions.

The costs of sport is one of their greatest challenges, and despite already representing Great Britain at competitions all over the world, most receive no funding beyond what the charity provides.

Research shows that it can be a costly business.

Adam Bradley, a trustee with SportsAid Eastern said “A SportsAid athlete and their family will spend over £7,000 each year in meeting the cost of competing in their sport. “Without the charity's support, many of these young prospects, typically aged 12 to 18 would face a tough decision on whether to continue training and competing.”

“However, SportsAid couldn't support young athletes without the generous support of a range of partners, from local businesses and charitable trusts to global brands such as the Royal Bank of Canada.

“In Ely & Cambridge three local businesses have put in a huge amount of effort to raise money to enable SportsAid to support more young people from the county.”

PEM Chartered Accountants, Lovewell Blake Chartered Accountants, Ashtons Legal Lawyers and Martin & Mortimer Chartered surveyors and valuers are all sponsors of the Ely SportsAid lunch club – a twice yearly event for the local business community which raises money for the charity.

Andrew Turpin, director at PEM Chartered Accountants, said: “SportsAid does a brilliant job in helping the most promising young British athletes by providing them with financial support, recognition and personal development opportunities when it matters most - at the very start of their journey towards becoming the next generation of sporting heroes.”

He said: “I know I speak for all the businesses involved in the Ely SportsAid Lunch Club when I say we are proud to support this wonderful cause and help East Cambridge sportsmen and women to fulfil their potential.”

Maisey, a young athlete from Cambridge who is part of the under 18 squad, said “Receiving this award means so much to me, and I am so grateful for the support of SportsAid.

“It really does make a difference to me every day, allowing me to get the best out of my training programme and continue to compete at elite level.”

The Ely SportsAid Lunch Club event takes place on Friday 3rd May 2019 at Ely City Golf Club. The

Guest speaker at the Ely lunch on May 3 will be Graham Price, British Lion and Welsh International.

For further information contact SportsAid Eastern, Sally Peck on sally@sportsaid.org.uk

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Most Read

Children raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely

Spring Meadow Choir raise their voices to sing at festival in Ely. Picture: SCHOOL.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Fears that gas cylinders might explode led to residents in part of March being evacuated after blaze breaks out near church

Fears that stored gas cylinders might explode led to neighbours being evacuated from a March road today. Pictures; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Three killed in early hours collision on Fletton Parkway, Peterborough - one arrest for driving whilst under influence of drugs/drink

THREE people Killed in a head on collision..THREE people have died in a collision on the Fletton Parkway just after midnight today (Sunday, 14 April). Police were called to a collision involving two vehicles at the slip road to Stanground on the westbound carriageway. One vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants. The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital. A1139 / Stanground, Peterborough Sunday 14 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cambs Police toast success of rural crime team showing £67,000 worth of stolen goods recovered by their officers this month

The £67,000 worth of stolen good recovered by Cambridgeshire Pollice rural crime team in a fortnight. Police have tightened up considerably on rural crime -- including action against hare coursing which has dropped by nearly 20pc as result. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Bellway come to the aid of Cottenham village youth football team by providing them with a new kit

Bellway�s Heather Markham (right) with Cottenham Colts Under 12s team and their coaches, David Burkett (left) and Simon Rose. Presentation of kit to football team. Picture; BELLWAY

Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED

Skydiving Ely work colleagues take the leap to raise money for rescue dog Asha

Jane Dunsmore and Tony Read, who both work at Tesco in Ely, took part in the tandem skydive on April 10 to help little dog Asha get much-needed treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Action over street based violence in Cambridgeshire as police chief speaks of ‘heart breaking cases’ where young people have been stabbed to death

Supt Jon Hutchinson (right) with police and crime commissioner Jason Ablewhite. Supt Hutchinson has revealed details of how Cambs Police has created a new priority about street based violence. Picture; CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists