Sporting lunch in Ely will give major funding boost to promising young East Cambridgeshire athlete Maisey Snaith

Athlete Maisey Snaith will receive a special award at a lunch in Ely on Friday May 3. It will help her, financially, combine studies with training. Picture; SUBMITTED Archant

A talented young sportswoman from East Cambridgeshire will receive a major funding boost thanks to the Ely business community.

Athlete Maisey Snaith will be presented with a SportsAid award at the Ely City Golf Club on May 3.

Maisey, an 18-year-old sprint distance athlete from Reach, is currently studying for her A' Levels.

Ranked European U20 400m No 7 and British No 2 she has aims this year to medal at the National U20 and English Schools Championships and to run quicker over 100m, 200m and 400m.

She also hopes to be selected and compete for GB at the 2019 European U20 Championships.

SportsAid helps young athletes to overcome the financial obstacles they face in their bid to become Britain's next generation of Olympians, Paralympians and world champions.

The costs of sport is one of their greatest challenges, and despite already representing Great Britain at competitions all over the world, most receive no funding beyond what the charity provides.

Research shows that it can be a costly business.

Adam Bradley, a trustee with SportsAid Eastern said “A SportsAid athlete and their family will spend over £7,000 each year in meeting the cost of competing in their sport. “Without the charity's support, many of these young prospects, typically aged 12 to 18 would face a tough decision on whether to continue training and competing.”

“However, SportsAid couldn't support young athletes without the generous support of a range of partners, from local businesses and charitable trusts to global brands such as the Royal Bank of Canada.

“In Ely & Cambridge three local businesses have put in a huge amount of effort to raise money to enable SportsAid to support more young people from the county.”

PEM Chartered Accountants, Lovewell Blake Chartered Accountants, Ashtons Legal Lawyers and Martin & Mortimer Chartered surveyors and valuers are all sponsors of the Ely SportsAid lunch club – a twice yearly event for the local business community which raises money for the charity.

Andrew Turpin, director at PEM Chartered Accountants, said: “SportsAid does a brilliant job in helping the most promising young British athletes by providing them with financial support, recognition and personal development opportunities when it matters most - at the very start of their journey towards becoming the next generation of sporting heroes.”

He said: “I know I speak for all the businesses involved in the Ely SportsAid Lunch Club when I say we are proud to support this wonderful cause and help East Cambridge sportsmen and women to fulfil their potential.”

Maisey, a young athlete from Cambridge who is part of the under 18 squad, said “Receiving this award means so much to me, and I am so grateful for the support of SportsAid.

“It really does make a difference to me every day, allowing me to get the best out of my training programme and continue to compete at elite level.”

The Ely SportsAid Lunch Club event takes place on Friday 3rd May 2019 at Ely City Golf Club.

Guest speaker at the Ely lunch on May 3 will be Graham Price, British Lion and Welsh International.

For further information contact SportsAid Eastern, Sally Peck on sally@sportsaid.org.uk