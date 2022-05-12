Dinner time for an otter on the Great Fen - Credit: Guy Pilkingtonguyandjan@outlook.com

The Great Fen is an ongoing evolvement of majestic proportions – straddling a vast part of the Cambridgeshire countryside.

And for Guy Pilkington where it is possible – with luck, sometimes judgement but above all an eye for nature the most natural of every day events can become spectacular.

His most recent photo, that of an otter, and simply, as he says, “having caught a nice meal”, offers the most uplifting of insights into the vast and unique habitat.

The Great Fen is home to two national nature reserves and protection and enhancement of the landscape remains ongoing.

Guy is an amateur photographer living close to the Woodwalton Fen nature reserve which is part of the Great Fen.

"It’s this reserve that inspired me to take up photography and it’s where I take a lot of my photographs,” says Guy.

He has also set up a blog to share his experiences, photos and videos not only on the Great Fen but further afield as well.

His photos have appeared on the BBC’s Autumnwatch program, been used by the Great Fen and local Wildlife Trust, appeared in books and been used by the British Deer Society for one their calendars.

He has also had photos shortlisted and highly commended in the British Wildlife Photographic Awards.

