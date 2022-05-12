Caught on camera the moment an otter came up for dinner
- Credit: Guy Pilkingtonguyandjan@outlook.com
The Great Fen is an ongoing evolvement of majestic proportions – straddling a vast part of the Cambridgeshire countryside.
And for Guy Pilkington where it is possible – with luck, sometimes judgement but above all an eye for nature the most natural of every day events can become spectacular.
His most recent photo, that of an otter, and simply, as he says, “having caught a nice meal”, offers the most uplifting of insights into the vast and unique habitat.
The Great Fen is home to two national nature reserves and protection and enhancement of the landscape remains ongoing.
Guy is an amateur photographer living close to the Woodwalton Fen nature reserve which is part of the Great Fen.
"It’s this reserve that inspired me to take up photography and it’s where I take a lot of my photographs,” says Guy.
He has also set up a blog to share his experiences, photos and videos not only on the Great Fen but further afield as well.
Most Read
- 1 Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?
- 2 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
- 3 Shoplifter jailed and banned from shops he targeted
- 4 Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action
- 5 Detached home in tranquil riverside setting on sale for £750,000
- 6 20-year-old dies following motorbike crash in Longstanton
- 7 Free trips on classic coaches at Busfest 2022
- 8 Councillor's deep concern for ambulance service that 'may be getting worse'
- 9 Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree to be unveiled at Ely Cathedral in honour of The Queen
- 10 Ely stands silent at war memorial service 100 years on
His photos have appeared on the BBC’s Autumnwatch program, been used by the Great Fen and local Wildlife Trust, appeared in books and been used by the British Deer Society for one their calendars.
He has also had photos shortlisted and highly commended in the British Wildlife Photographic Awards.
Follow Guy Pilkington here