Victim punched in face when trying to stop fuel thieves from fleeing Fordham Service Station

PUBLISHED: 15:19 23 January 2020

A person was punched in the face when they tried to prevent two people from fleeing Fordham Service Station with two petrol cans full of fuel. Police have since released CCTV of one of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault on January 11. Picture: POLICE

A person was punched in the face when they tried to prevent two people from fleeing Fordham Service Station with two petrol cans full of fuel. Police have since released CCTV of one of the men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault on January 11. Picture: POLICE

A person was punched in the face when they tried to stop two people from fleeing Fordham Service Station with two petrol cans full of fuel that they had not paid for.

One of the suspects was caught on camera and now police have shared CCTV footage of a man that would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

The incident happened at about 3.15pm when a vehicle pulled up at the forecourt of Fordham Service Station in Carter Street on January 11.

The occupants filled up two petrol cans before attempting to make off without paying.

While confronting them, the victim was punched in the face.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting investigation number 35/2625/20.

