Ely Standard > News

Rehab centre stamps its own mark on Platinum Jubilee party

Daniel Mason

Published: 4:12 PM June 10, 2022
Updated: 4:41 PM June 10, 2022
Askham Village Community Doddington marks Platinum Jubilee

Residents at Askham Village Community joined staff and relatives to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Askham Village Community

From Union Jack hats to face paint and afternoon tea parties, residents at a rehabilitation centre were in the mood to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 

Staff and visitors to Askham Village Community joined residents in getting into the party spirit to mark 70 years of the monarch’s reign. 

Royal masks and glasses were donned and Jubilee sandwiches, scones and cupcakes were also on the menu. 

And by allowing residents to get involved with the event, it gave them a weekend to remember. 

Aliyyah-Begum Nasser, operations director at Askham in Doddington, said: “We had a joy-filled day with all our staff and residents, demonstrating that those in social care or undergoing specialist rehab are no exception to this national celebration. 

“Our team put in a great deal of effort to make sure the communal spaces were adorned with British themed decorations and there were plenty of scones and tea to go round!” 

Aliyyah added: “It’s safe to say these efforts paid off and we can't wait for the next royal celebration at Askham Village Community.” 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Health Care
Doddington News
Cambridgeshire

