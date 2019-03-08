Advanced search

Major exhibition to herald well-known British artist in Ely this weekend

PUBLISHED: 10:09 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 18 June 2019

One of John Piper's works, 'Study for Seasons'. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY

A major exhibition showcasing the work of a famous artist is to be held in Ely from this weekend.

John Piper's interpretation of Hales Church in Norfolk. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEYJohn Piper's interpretation of Hales Church in Norfolk. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY

John Piper is recognised as one of the great British artists of the 20th century and this exhibition, curated by Goldmark Gallery, will feature the full range of his work including romantic landscapes, views of churches, castles, city squares and streets together with his abstracts and figures.

In the early 1930s, Piper became secretary of the Seven and Five Society which included Henry Moore, Ivon Hitchens and Barbara Hepworth.

One of Piper's most famous works is the Baptistry Window at Coventry Cathedral that he created after the bombings in November 1940, which is lauded as one of the greatest stained glass windows in the world.

John Piper is recognised as one of the great British artists of the 20th century. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEYJohn Piper is recognised as one of the great British artists of the 20th century. Picture: CAROLINE CAWLEY

All work on display will be available to buy and it is free to attend.

The exhibition will open on Saturday, June 22 and close on Sunday, July 14 at the Babylon Arts Gallery between Tuesdays and Sundays from 12-4pm.

For more information, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk.

