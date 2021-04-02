Gallery

Published: 4:28 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 5:54 PM April 2, 2021

The show must go on: From left KD Theatre, Nene Valley and Angles Theatre - Credit: Individual groups

Almost £4m has been awarded through the Arts Council to support local organisations.

The money will go to a mixed group across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

And to get the show back on the road!





Gorilla Circus based in the Fens but perform in London and across the UK - Credit: Gorilla Circus

The grants include £63,000 to Gorilla Circus based in Fenland to £37,000 for KD Theatre Productions of Ely.

The Angles Theatre, Wisbech, will also get £30,000 and Viva Arts of Soham will receive over £70,000.

The awards form part of further funding through the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund that supports theatres, galleries, and arts groups and local venues to recover.

KD Theatre Productions managing director Daniel Bell said the award would ensure they can bring theatre back to Ely.

Gorilla Circus based in the Fens but perform in London and across the UK - Credit: Gorilla Circus

He promised the return of the open-air season this summer in the grounds of Ely Cathedral “offering jobs to many freelancers who have missed out on work for the past year”.

KD pulled out all the stops to try and continue the Christmas pantomime at The Maltings with a production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’

“The production had strict social distancing in place and rigorous safety measures around the building,” he said.

Past success for the Angles, now looking forward to future successes. - Credit: Angles

“However, we had to sadly close half way through on Christmas Eve due to the latest lock down.”

Viva Arts said the latest support “takes us one step closer to re-starting our fantastic work with the community and opening the doors at our brand-new venue...we just can't wait”.

Angles Theatre trustee Rob Williams said: “The latest grant will ensure the theatre will be in a position to reopen its doors for performance in the autumn.”

He said: “The fund has been awarded to support day to day running costs between April and June whilst the venue is closed and does not cover capital works like the refurbishment of the gents’ toilets or auditorium seating.

Past success for the Angles, now looking forward to future successes. - Credit: Angles

“We will continue our efforts to raise funds to improve our facilities for all of our customers”

He added: “We cannot wait to welcome you back to the theatre as soon as possible.”

Another Fenland based recipient of Arts Council funding is Gorilla Circus, who received £62,230.

KD Theatre is heading back for a summer spectacular: over the years it has enjoyed massive success in Ely and other towns and cities. - Credit: KD Theatre

The company specialises in outdoor spectaculars and Grand Volant Flying Trapeze.

An Arts Council spokesperson said: “Since 2009, Gorilla Circus has been operating as an artistic company, production services agency and holds two outdoor Flying Trapeze schools over the summer months in Regents Park and Kensington Gardens.

“Funding will support the diversification of their business model and investment in Covid compliant equipment.”

KD Theatre is heading back for a summer spectacular: over the years it has enjoyed massive success in Ely and other towns and cities. - Credit: KD Theatre

Ezra Trigg, Director, Gorilla Circus said: “This funding will ensure that we can continue to promote and develop contemporary circus and outdoor spectacles throughout the UK as well as continuing our outreach and training work.

“We are now looking forward to starting the process of hiring artists, managers and administrators to re-open this summer.”

There is also £248,083 for Cambridge Junction, that “plays a key role nationally with an artistic programme focused on contemporary and international performance, committed to artistic risk, inclusivity and representation”.

Cambridge Junction is also home to five resident companies.

Matt Burman, CEO, Cambridge Junction said: "Everyone at Cambridge Junction - our team, trustees, our resident companies and associate artists - are relieved and grateful for the funding we will receive from the Culture Recovery Fund.

“We have continued to work with independent artists and inspiring young people, and engage with our audiences through the last year.

“We are looking forward to progressing our exciting plans, to connect with communities, restart our live programmes and support the making of new projects, as we emerge from lockdown restrictions over the coming months."

The fund has given £479,765 to Nene Valley Railway, the UK’s leading international steam attraction, based at Wansford Station.

The grant will help the museum to open the miniature railway that has been in development.

Wansford Station, home of Nene Valley Railway, will reopen to the public from 17th April but will not be running train services - Credit: Nene Valley

Mike Kerfoot, chairman, Nene Valley Railway said: “The Culture Recovery Grant is a step change for us, and we are very thankful for the award.

“Emerging into the daylight we can face the challenges ahead with renewed confidence.

“Critically we can move much faster to resume our operations and welcome back our staff, our volunteers and our visitors.

We have every reason to be excited and energised about the year ahead and we can once again celebrate the railway we love, and that brings so much joy to so many."





Local Authority/Organisation

Amount Awarded

CAMBRIDGE

£1,847,938

Arts Marketing Association

£64,658

Cambridge Arts Theatre Trust Ltd

£459,907

Cambridge City Council - Community Services

£250,275

Cambridge Museum of Technology

£32,940

Collusion

£27,958

Junction CDC Ltd

£248,083

Museum of Cambridge

£29,505

New International Encounter

£26,234

The Academy of Ancient Music

£68,761

The Flying Pig Cambridge Ltd

£50,241

University of Cambridge

£589,376

EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE

£186,693

Ely Museum

£27,644

Haddenham Arts Centre C.I.C

£25,000

KD Theatre Productions

£37,271

Viva Arts and Community Group

£71,627

We Are Blueshed Ltd

£25,151

FENLAND

£93,230

Gorilla Circus

£63,230

The Wisbech Theatre Trust

£30,000

HUNTINGDONSHIRE

£540,765

Cambridgeshire Music

£61,000

Nene Valley Railway Limited

£479,765

PETERBOROUGH

£1,076,218

A&J Big Tops Limited

£545,244

CWS Sound & Lighting Limited

£29,457

Pearce Sound & Lighting Ltd

£225,000

Peterborough City Council

£195,667

YMCA Trinity Group

£80,850

South Cambridgeshire

£212,708

Complete Equipment Group Ltd

£77,810

Duxford Aviation Society

£43,033

JMPS LTD

£35,838

The Cambridge Curwen Print Study Centre Ltd

£18,459

Wysing Arts Centre

£37,568

GRAND TOTAL

£3,957,552








