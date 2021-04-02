Gallery
£4m Covid-19 support grants to 30 Cambs groups
Almost £4m has been awarded through the Arts Council to support local organisations.
The money will go to a mixed group across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to help them recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
And to get the show back on the road!
The grants include £63,000 to Gorilla Circus based in Fenland to £37,000 for KD Theatre Productions of Ely.
The Angles Theatre, Wisbech, will also get £30,000 and Viva Arts of Soham will receive over £70,000.
The awards form part of further funding through the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund that supports theatres, galleries, and arts groups and local venues to recover.
KD Theatre Productions managing director Daniel Bell said the award would ensure they can bring theatre back to Ely.
He promised the return of the open-air season this summer in the grounds of Ely Cathedral “offering jobs to many freelancers who have missed out on work for the past year”.
KD pulled out all the stops to try and continue the Christmas pantomime at The Maltings with a production of ‘The Wizard of Oz.’
“The production had strict social distancing in place and rigorous safety measures around the building,” he said.
“However, we had to sadly close half way through on Christmas Eve due to the latest lock down.”
Viva Arts said the latest support “takes us one step closer to re-starting our fantastic work with the community and opening the doors at our brand-new venue...we just can't wait”.
Angles Theatre trustee Rob Williams said: “The latest grant will ensure the theatre will be in a position to reopen its doors for performance in the autumn.”
He said: “The fund has been awarded to support day to day running costs between April and June whilst the venue is closed and does not cover capital works like the refurbishment of the gents’ toilets or auditorium seating.
“We will continue our efforts to raise funds to improve our facilities for all of our customers”
He added: “We cannot wait to welcome you back to the theatre as soon as possible.”
Another Fenland based recipient of Arts Council funding is Gorilla Circus, who received £62,230.
The company specialises in outdoor spectaculars and Grand Volant Flying Trapeze.
An Arts Council spokesperson said: “Since 2009, Gorilla Circus has been operating as an artistic company, production services agency and holds two outdoor Flying Trapeze schools over the summer months in Regents Park and Kensington Gardens.
“Funding will support the diversification of their business model and investment in Covid compliant equipment.”
Ezra Trigg, Director, Gorilla Circus said: “This funding will ensure that we can continue to promote and develop contemporary circus and outdoor spectacles throughout the UK as well as continuing our outreach and training work.
“We are now looking forward to starting the process of hiring artists, managers and administrators to re-open this summer.”
There is also £248,083 for Cambridge Junction, that “plays a key role nationally with an artistic programme focused on contemporary and international performance, committed to artistic risk, inclusivity and representation”.
Cambridge Junction is also home to five resident companies.
Matt Burman, CEO, Cambridge Junction said: "Everyone at Cambridge Junction - our team, trustees, our resident companies and associate artists - are relieved and grateful for the funding we will receive from the Culture Recovery Fund.
“We have continued to work with independent artists and inspiring young people, and engage with our audiences through the last year.
“We are looking forward to progressing our exciting plans, to connect with communities, restart our live programmes and support the making of new projects, as we emerge from lockdown restrictions over the coming months."
The fund has given £479,765 to Nene Valley Railway, the UK’s leading international steam attraction, based at Wansford Station.
The grant will help the museum to open the miniature railway that has been in development.
Mike Kerfoot, chairman, Nene Valley Railway said: “The Culture Recovery Grant is a step change for us, and we are very thankful for the award.
“Emerging into the daylight we can face the challenges ahead with renewed confidence.
“Critically we can move much faster to resume our operations and welcome back our staff, our volunteers and our visitors.
We have every reason to be excited and energised about the year ahead and we can once again celebrate the railway we love, and that brings so much joy to so many.”
Local Authority/Organisation
Amount Awarded
CAMBRIDGE
£1,847,938
Arts Marketing Association
£64,658
Cambridge Arts Theatre Trust Ltd
£459,907
Cambridge City Council - Community Services
£250,275
Cambridge Museum of Technology
£32,940
Collusion
£27,958
Junction CDC Ltd
£248,083
Museum of Cambridge
£29,505
New International Encounter
£26,234
The Academy of Ancient Music
£68,761
The Flying Pig Cambridge Ltd
£50,241
University of Cambridge
£589,376
EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE
£186,693
Ely Museum
£27,644
Haddenham Arts Centre C.I.C
£25,000
KD Theatre Productions
£37,271
Viva Arts and Community Group
£71,627
We Are Blueshed Ltd
£25,151
FENLAND
£93,230
Gorilla Circus
£63,230
The Wisbech Theatre Trust
£30,000
HUNTINGDONSHIRE
£540,765
Cambridgeshire Music
£61,000
Nene Valley Railway Limited
£479,765
PETERBOROUGH
£1,076,218
A&J Big Tops Limited
£545,244
CWS Sound & Lighting Limited
£29,457
Pearce Sound & Lighting Ltd
£225,000
Peterborough City Council
£195,667
YMCA Trinity Group
£80,850
South Cambridgeshire
£212,708
Complete Equipment Group Ltd
£77,810
Duxford Aviation Society
£43,033
JMPS LTD
£35,838
The Cambridge Curwen Print Study Centre Ltd
£18,459
Wysing Arts Centre
£37,568
GRAND TOTAL
£3,957,552