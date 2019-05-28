Artists showcase their best work at the Adams Heritage Centre in Littleport

An eclectic collection of arts and crafts was on display in Littleport for the launch of the Spring Bank Holiday Selling Exhibition. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

An eclectic collection of arts and crafts was on display in Littleport for the launch of the spring Bank Holiday selling exhibition.

The Littleport Community Artists and Makers joined forces with the Adams Heritage Centre to showcase some of their work.

The exhibition was the idea of Fiona Lidgey-Robinson to demonstrate the wealth of artistic talent there is in Littleport.

Around 22 artists and makers took part in the show, which was visited by Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse.

The Adams Heritage Centre was transformed for the event, which ran across the Bank Holiday weekend from 10 to 4pm.

The centre also holds a community archive of materials and artefacts donated by residents.

They stock a wide range of local interest books, CDs and DVDs for sale.

The centre holds a community market on the first Saturday of every month.

As well as bringing much-needed funds, the market sells prime products from a range of specially sourced local producers.

