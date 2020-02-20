British artist to launch exhibition at Ely Cathedral as part of national tour

British artist Gary Bunt will be launching a range of newly conceived paintings at his exhibition 'Bert, his dog, our God' at Ely Cathedral next month.

The exhibition is part of an eight-month national cathedral tour, where Gary will showcase a variety of paintings and accompanying poems themed around the artist's interpretation of the New Testament in some of Britain's most iconic ecclesiastical buildings.

Gary, who is self-taught, will present 51 works, which depicts scenes of dogs, farmers and landscapes that is reminiscent of early British Modernist painting.

"The inspiration for my paintings comes from childhood memories from days spent by the sea; my family, the beauty of the landscape of the South Downs and influenced by my faith," Gary said.

The exhibition will be on show at Ely Cathedral between March 19 and April 20 between 9.30am-4.30pm Mondays to Saturdays. General admission is £8 for adults and free for under 16s. For more information, email Nigel Rubenstein at nigel.rubenstein@gmail.com or visit https://www.elycathedral.org.

