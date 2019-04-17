Artist Ted Coney to reopen his pop-up gallery in Ely for its 11th season

Ely artist Ted Coney will be reopening his pop-up gallery for its 11th season at the end of this month.

Ted has been making paintings about family life for the past 50 years.

Although called 'portraits' they are not pictures of people in the conventional sense.

His latest finished oil painting, entitled 'Hinaki' is about the links between Ely and New Zealand through eel fishing.

'Hinaki' means eel trap in Maori.

The gallery will open on Sunday April 28 and booking is essential to for a tour around the listed building on Ely's Waterside

Each tour lasts about an hour and visitors are shown around by Ted.

“Everyone has a family,” said Ted.

“So I like to feel that my paintings have a universal quality about them.”

No works are for sale (only cards and tour guides) but tours can be booked through the website at www.tedconeysfamilyportraits.co.uk

For more information email Ted at tedconey@btinternet.com or call 01353 650038.