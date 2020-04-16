Artist due to showcase paintings at Ely Cathedral produces video exhibition amid coronavirus pandemic

Gary Bunt is now running a video tour of his 'Bert, his dog, our God' exhibition. Here is 'The Angel'. Picture: PORTLAND GALLERY/YOUTUBE Archant

He may not have been able to share his paintings in person due to the coronavirus pandemic, but British artist Gary Bunt has got other ideas.

Gary was due to showcase a variety of paintings and accompanying poems relating to the New Testament at Ely Cathedral as part of an eight-month national cathedral tour.

But instead, his gallery, Portland Gallery, have produced a video of his ‘Bert, his dog, our God’ exhibition on YouTube which explains the stories behind each of Gary’s works, including scenes of farmers, dogs and landscapes.

Gary said: “We are so thrilled to present the film. We were always going to make a video of the tour but once the exhibition had been to the five cathedrals.

“We brought it forward so we could bring the exhibition to people at home and hopefully to schools too. Never before has The New Testament been told in this way.”

