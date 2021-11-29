Yazidi artist inspires students with poignant exhibition
- Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy
An artist who created work depicting the plight of enslaved Yazidi women and girls in the Middle East has helped inspire art students from the Fens.
Sara Shamma showcased her work as part of a modern slavery exhibition at Ely Cathedral in response to the display and sale of women and girls in slave markets across Syria and Iraq.
So, year 13 students Kayleigh Brooks, Samantha Hawes and Kyeisha McClagish of Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA), Wisbech paid a visit.
They were treated to a guided tour by Sara herself as they saw her work, the largest piece being 2.5 metres.
Alison Hornby, head of sixth form at TCA, said: “It is great that we are able to start taking students out on trips and visits again, after the pandemic.
“These opportunities enrich the curriculum and are a vital part of the sixth form experience.”
Samantha, 17, added: “Her work spoke about women involved in human trafficking and it was a challenging social issue.”
Most Read
- 1 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’
- 2 Village life, magistrate in court for failing to clear snow and forced landing
- 3 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
- 4 OPINION: Soham Station fiasco about to come to a conclusion, or is it?
- 5 Prison for 'lavish lifestyle' drug dealer who hid £18k cash in sock drawer
- 6 Pedestrian killed crossing road
- 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council
- 8 Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives
- 9 New shop already 'exceeded expectations' after strong opening day
- 10 Driver escapes injury after car hits wall