Art students from Thomas Clarkson Academy's sixth form went to Ely Cathedral to see artist Sara Shamma's work in response to the plight of Yazidi women and girls. - Credit: Thomas Clarkson Academy

An artist who created work depicting the plight of enslaved Yazidi women and girls in the Middle East has helped inspire art students from the Fens.

Sara Shamma showcased her work as part of a modern slavery exhibition at Ely Cathedral in response to the display and sale of women and girls in slave markets across Syria and Iraq.

So, year 13 students Kayleigh Brooks, Samantha Hawes and Kyeisha McClagish of Thomas Clarkson Academy (TCA), Wisbech paid a visit.

They were treated to a guided tour by Sara herself as they saw her work, the largest piece being 2.5 metres.

Alison Hornby, head of sixth form at TCA, said: “It is great that we are able to start taking students out on trips and visits again, after the pandemic.

“These opportunities enrich the curriculum and are a vital part of the sixth form experience.”

Samantha, 17, added: “Her work spoke about women involved in human trafficking and it was a challenging social issue.”