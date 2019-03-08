Gallery

Cambridgeshire artist hosts 'fun with clay' workshop at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a 'fun with clay' workshop at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Archant

Well-known Cambridgeshire artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a 'fun with clay' workshop at St Andrew's Hall in Witchford

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Participants at the workshop on Saturday (November 16) were given tips, advice and help in creating clay shapes of different sizes, shapes and textures.

Many of the items were Christmas decorations and it was generally agreed that the day was highly successful and another session is planned for next year.

Felicity, who makes domestic ware pottery and animal sculptures, is holding an open day at her studio in Main Street, Hockwold, on December 14 and 15 when visitors will be able to buy unusual presents in ceramics, glass and copper.

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Gift certificates for workshops and lessons will also be available. She can be contacted on her Facebook page: 'Felicity Hoyle as Flicka Ceramics'.

On her page she says: "I studied pottery at Bishop Otter Teacher Training College, but never taught it, although I spent years teaching! In the late 1990's I decided to go back to college to follow my continuing love."

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

You may also want to watch:

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL

Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL Well-known local artist Felicity Hoyle, who is a member of the Anglian Potters group, presented a ‘fun with clay’ workshop at St Andrew’s Hall in Witchford on November 16. Felicity is pictured as well as some of the participants. Picture: ROSEMARY WESTWELL