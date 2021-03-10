News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘Help at Hand’ app to provide support for hospice patients

Harry Rutter

Published: 12:13 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 12:18 PM March 10, 2021
'Help at Hand’ app will help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s patients access practical support available in local community. 

'Help at Hand' app will help Arthur Rank Hospice Charity's patients access practical support available in local community. 

A new mobile app has been created to help hospice patients with everyday support, as well as offer information on exercise and wellbeing groups.  

The ‘Help at Hand’ app, available for both Apple and Android phones, will assist Arthur Rank Hospice Charity patients across the county.  

Andrew Kellard, app creator, said: “The Help at Hand app provides a solution to a very specific problem.

Patients supported by the Arthur Rank Hopice Charity and Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre.

Patients supported by the Arthur Rank Hopice Charity and Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre.


“It’s a really useful way to communicate with patients, their relatives and carers, and to connect with the support services community.  

“It diverts the patient instantly to the people they need to talk to, reducing the pressure everyone and getting the help available straight to the people that most need it.  

“Having developed the app with a host of GP Surgeries it has been a delight to work on its application and integration with the community mapping project being run by the hospice.  

“It is the first hospice to adopt the app and we hope others will follow Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s trailblazing lead.” 

Sally Milligan, who was seconded to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity from John Lewis on a 20-week, Golden Jubilee Trust, secondment, to develop a Community Mapping Project.

Sally Milligan, who was seconded to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity from John Lewis on a 20-week, Golden Jubilee Trust, secondment, to develop a Community Mapping Project. - Credit: Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

It is the first time a hospice has adopted the app, which functions like a digital directory offering social prescribing.  

It can be accessed via mobile phone, device or computer and provides a safe, quick and efficient way to signpost hospice users – patients, family and friends - to the community organisations and groups they need most.  

The interface is simple to use, with clickable links allowing users to quickly contact organisations by telephone or email, and web addresses which open to provide further details.  

The implementation of ‘Help at Hand’ is the final outcome of a collaboration undertaken by John Lewis employee Sally Milligan over 20 weeks, whilst on Golden Jubilee Trust Secondment from her usual role as leisure benefit co-ordinator.  

“I am so pleased that I have been able to introduce the Help at Hand app to Arthur Rank Hospice Charity,” she said.   

Andrew Kellard, managing director of AKA, who developed the app in collaboration with the St Austell Healthcare Group in Cornwall, accelerating development when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020.

Andrew Kellard, managing director of AKA, who developed the app in collaboration with the St Austell Healthcare Group in Cornwall, accelerating development when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. - Credit: Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

“It will empower patients and their families to be well informed and give them easy access to services and community groups in their area.  

“It’s wonderful to be able to leave a real legacy from the work I have undertaken during my secondment.” 

The mobile phone app is free and can be downloaded from the App Store on Apple or Play Store on Android devices.  

An online version can also be reached on Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s at: arhc.org.uk/helpathand

