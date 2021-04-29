News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Step out of lockdown by joining annual shine walk fundraiser

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:55 AM April 29, 2021   
£40,000 was raised at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity’s virtual Star Shine Walk during the coronavirus lockdown.

£40,000 was raised at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity's virtual Star Shine Walk during the coronavirus lockdown.

Individuals and groups of families, colleagues and friends are being invited to sign up for an annual charity walk which raised £40,000 in 2020 despite the challenges of lockdown. 

The Arthur Rank Hospice Chairty’s Star Shine Walk returns on May 22-23, which will be the first weekend after step 3 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown. 

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.

Dawn Easby, of the hospice, said: “Naturally, this year’s Star Shine Walk still cannot be held as a mass-participation event as it was before 2020.   

“However, it is looking likely that teams of families, friends and colleagues will be able to get together and take part together physically rather than just remotely (although both are still options).” 

She added that one team who have registered - ‘Team Hen Weekend’ - will be getting together in Skegness. 

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.

They plan to walk along the seafront in memory of a relative of one of the group, who was cared for in the last weeks of his life by the Hospice at Home Team.  

Angeline Liles, event officer for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, said: “This time last year, when the pandemic was just taking hold, participants had to take part in their household bubble.

“Despite the challenge, they rose to it and, in the end, we had people walking their own beautiful routes all over the county.”

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.

Throwback to last year's Arthur Rank Hospice Charity Star Shine Walk, which raised £40,000.


Register to take part before May 16 at arhc.org.uk/starshinewalk (£17 adults, £15 children under 16 years) or by calling 01223 675888.  

Every participant will receive a walk pack including a customisable t-shirt.  

