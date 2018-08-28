New CEO appointed for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity

Sharon Allen has been appointed as the new CEO of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. www.martynhicks.com

Sharon Allen has been appointed as chief executive of Arthur Rank Hospice Charity, which supports people in Cambridgeshire living with a life-limiting illness and those who need end-of-life care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Currently, Sharon is the CEO of Skills for Care, which supports 21,200 adult social care employers in England to improve the skills and knowledge of more than 1.47 million workers. She will take up her new role at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity in April.

Sharon – who was awarded an OBE for services to social care, homeless people and housing in 2015 – said: “I wanted a new role that really embedded me in the community where I live.

“This opportunity at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity offers me a chance to make sure that people across Cambridgeshire can access high quality palliative and end of life care services that meets their needs.

“Leading the highly-skilled hospice team brings together my absolute commitment to local services with everything I have learnt throughout my career, particularly over the last nearly nine years at Skills for Care.

“I have really valued the skills, knowledge and commitment of everyone who has worked at Skills for Care who have transformed us into the go to organisation for all workforce matters in adult social care.

“I know whoever succeeds me will be taking over an organisation that is in a very good place thanks to the tireless efforts of a hugely-talented group of professionals who I will miss greatly.”

The Arthur Rank Hospice Charity announced in November 2018 that Dr Lynn Morgan will retire as CEO at the end of March 2019 after almost nine years in the role.

The number of employees at the hospice has increased from five to 200, and the charity has fundraised for, built and moved into a new purpose-built £10.5 million facility at Shelford Bottom – leaving its original home in Cambridge.

Dr Morgan said: “It is going to be a big wrench to leave the hospice, the wonderful people I have worked with, our volunteers, supporters and trustee board.

“However, I am confident the board has made an excellent decision in appointing Sharon and I know I couldn’t leave the hospice in safer hands.”

To find out more about the hospice, or for fundraising ideas, go to www.arhc.org.uk.