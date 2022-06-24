Some offered activities, some an insight into ale, but one charity was able to use Cambridgeshire County Day as a tool to help remind people of an important message.

“Being there was about spreading awareness about the cause so people know they can reach out for help,” said Tash Hills.

Tash is appeals and campaigns manager at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (ARHC), which supports people in Cambridgeshire with an advanced serious illness, life-limiting condition or those needing end-of-life care.

The event at the July Course in Newmarket was a chance for ARHC to get behind their campaign to support nurses help others in need across the county.

Tash Hills, appeals and campaigns manager at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

ARHC has 300 staff on top of volunteers, with 70 per cent of its workforce providing care through clinical teams.

But as well as showing support, the charity was keen to remind those visiting their stall of something that can make a difference to people who need it most.

“I think for us, success is reminding people of who we are and what we do, so we can be there for the community,” Tash said.

“Chatting to people is a powerful thing.”