News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Hospice charity uses County Day as tool to issue key message

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:15 AM June 24, 2022
Arthur Rank Hospice Charity team at Cambridgeshire County Day

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity's team of staff and volunteers used Cambridgeshire County Day to share a key reminder. - Credit: Terry Harris

Some offered activities, some an insight into ale, but one charity was able to use Cambridgeshire County Day as a tool to help remind people of an important message. 

“Being there was about spreading awareness about the cause so people know they can reach out for help,” said Tash Hills. 

Tash is appeals and campaigns manager at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity (ARHC), which supports people in Cambridgeshire with an advanced serious illness, life-limiting condition or those needing end-of-life care. 

The event at the July Course in Newmarket was a chance for ARHC to get behind their campaign to support nurses help others in need across the county. 

Arthur Rank Hospice Charity at Cambridgeshire County Day

Tash Hills, appeals and campaigns manager at Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. - Credit: Terry Harris

ARHC has 300 staff on top of volunteers, with 70 per cent of its workforce providing care through clinical teams. 

But as well as showing support, the charity was keen to remind those visiting their stall of something that can make a difference to people who need it most. 

“I think for us, success is reminding people of who we are and what we do, so we can be there for the community,” Tash said. 

“Chatting to people is a powerful thing.” 

Charity News
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Cambridgeshire

Don't Miss

Drone photos of the house in Wicken to be demolished and replaced after structural issues were discovered

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Couple refused permission to turn Lazy Otter into a house

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Couple banned from turning Lazy Otter pub into their home 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Staff at Daybreaks Café in Ely

Food and Drink | Updated

Retiring café owner desperate not to see shop 'back at square one'

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy putting together an action plan following criticism by Ofsted.

Littleport Academy | Special Report

Parents back Ofsted’s brutal criticism of Littleport school  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon