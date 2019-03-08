Advanced search

Art Unequalled exhibition raises money for Cancer Research charity

PUBLISHED: 12:58 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 24 October 2019

Archant

Forty-five artists and craftspeople will showcase their work at The Maltings in Ely as the annual Art Unequalled fundraiser returns on November 2 and 3.

Everything from jewellery to furniture, glass and wood to textiles, ceramics, sculpture, painting, illustration and print to photography will be for sale at the exhibition, which also raises money for Cancer Research UK.

Organiser Sally Thomson initially set out to run a raffle for one of her own sculptures, but says she has been overwhelmed by the generosity of the exhibitors in donating a piece of their art as prizes for a raffle each year.

Since starting to fundraise Sally and the other artists have raised £5,000 for the charity.

Many of the exhibitors have made a 'miniature' version of their work which will be exhibited and for sale during the weekend.

Fifty per cent of the sale price from each piece will be donated to the charity.

Doors open at 10.30am and the event runs until 5pm each day.

Admission is £2 for adults, £1 for concessions and accompanied children under 15 get free entry.

