Gallery

Art Unequalled 2021 at The Maltings in Ely raised £1,250 for charity. - Credit: MIKE ROUSE

An annual art sale and raffle held at The Maltings in Ely has raised £1,250 for charity.

Craftspeople were able to showcase their work as part of the Art Unequalled fundraiser, which took place on Saturday (November 6).

The money - raised mostly from the sale of items donated by exhibitors - will be split equally between the two nominated charities: Arthur Rank Hospice and Mind.

Sally Thomson, event organiser, said: "A huge thank you to all that visited Art Unequalled at the weekend.

"I hope you enjoyed the event and went home happy with some beautiful new items.

"I am very proud to host an event that brings together so many talented makers."

She added: "I was beyond tired on Saturday night, but the effort is all worth it.

"See you all back in Ely next year. Watch this space for confirmation of dates."

Lisa Verrinder Photography, who was one of the exhibitors, said: "I met and spoke to lots of lovely people and it was so nice to see people supporting great British and local craft."

